ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Mattea Roach’s ‘Jeopardy!’ win streak halted at 23 games after she loses by $1

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amIuY_0fWK9sX000

Mattea Roach’s winning streak on “Jeopardy!” ended by the slimmest of margins on Friday -- one dollar.

Roach, 23, a tutor from Toronto who won $560,983 -- plus a $2,000 consolation prize for her loss -- fell to Georgia digital marketing manager Danielle Maurer, People reported.

Maurer, from Peachtree Corners, a suburb northeast of Atlanta in Gwinnett County, seemingly received a layup when the Final Jeopardy question was announced.

The category was “USA” and the clue was, “These two mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler.”

Maurer’s correct answer was “Who are William Hartsfield and Maynard Jackson?” Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is named for the two former Atlanta mayors, USA Today reported.

Maurer’s correct answer added $4,200 to her original $11,400 total, giving her $15,600. Roach, who answered the question incorrectly -- “Who are Churchill and Downs? idk” -- wagered $3,601 and fell to $15,599, People reported.

“Obviously, for a Georgia native, maybe that’s not so hard,” host Ken Jennings told Maurer. “But remember, these questions are written months in advance and assigned randomly to games before we even know who the contestants are.”

Roach had a geographical advantage earlier this week when a Final Jeopardy clue asked for the name of Canada’s national anthem, USA Today reported.

Roach’s total earnings placed her fifth on the all-time consecutive games list and the all-time highest regular-season winnings list, the show said in a news release.

She trails only Jennings, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and James Holzhauer in both categories.

“It feels still kind of like a dream,” Mattea said in a statement. “I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game and so I still can’t believe it. You know, it’s strange, obviously, I didn’t come through in the last one, but I still feel so happy and so lucky to have had this experience.”

The new champion was thrilled with her achievement.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life,” Maurer said in a statement. “To not only get in there and win, which I was thrilled and excited about, but for me to have it be against a 23-day champion.”

Roach will return to the show when the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions is held this fall.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Capitals rout Panthers 6-1 in Game 3 to take 2-1 series lead

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Fans' cheers brought Ilya Samsonov close to tears on the way to his first NHL playoff victory. Chants of “Sammy! Sammy!” followed one of many important saves he made in Washington's 6-1 rout of Florida in Game 3 on Saturday. Samsonov rebounded after allowing an early goal and the Capitals bounced back from a blowout loss in Game 2 to take a lead in the series against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers.
NHL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper leaves game after stick hits face

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper yanked his mask off and fell to the ice holding his head after being struck by a stick Saturday. Play stopped with 56.6 seconds left in the first period against Nashville. Replays showed Predators center Ryan Johansen's stick apparently poked through Kuemper's mask. The goalie was able to skate off and headed to the locker room holding a towel to his face.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Slime Time: Nickelodeon to broadcast Christmas Day NFL game

Call it a slime-time matchup: The NFL game on Christmas Day between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will be broadcast by Nickelodeon. The network, which previously televised two playoff games, and CBS will handle TV duties on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. EST. The Super Bowl champion Rams will host the game, which also will be streamed by Paramount+.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Maynard Jackson
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Justin Trudeau
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jockey, trainer help long-shot Rich Strike in Derby upset

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Jockey Sonny Leon and trainer Eric Reed hit the ground running in every way imaginable for the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike did both one better after his last-minute Derby entry, blowing past 80-1 odds and then Epicenter and Zandon in the stretch Saturday for one of the biggest upsets in Derby history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
62K+
Followers
108K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy