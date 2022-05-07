ABC breakfast host Tony Armstrong addresses rumours that he's going to to become the next Bachelor - after he announced he was 'taking time off work' for secret project

Tony Armstrong has been at the centre of gossip that he is going to be the next star of The Bachelor.

However the AFL player-turned-ABC News Breakfast sports presenter admitted on Saturday that there is no chance that he would ever take the role.

'The dumbest one that is doing the rounds at the moment is that I'm doing The Bachelor,' the 32-year-old told The Herald Sun.

Pictured

'It is just not true but people who aren't close friends but would have my number and stuff are buying into it,' he continued.

'I hate that whole side of what I do so I can't imagine having to go through what they go through on The Bachelor in front of Australia.

'That is my idea of a living nightmare.'

(image caption)

Bachelor fans went into overdrive on Friday when the TV host was widely tipped to be the new suitor, after announcing he was taking time off work for an unspecified project.

Tony has for several months been one of the bookies' favourites to hand out roses this year.

At the end of the day's broadcast, the 32-year-old told his colleagues Lisa Millar and Michael Rowland he would be stepping away from the couch 'for a few weeks'.

Pictured training with the Magpies in August 2014

The timing of his exit is telling given the new season of The Bachelor is scheduled to begin production on the Gold Coast any day now.

While he didn't reveal his plans for the break, co-anchor Rowland made a telling remark about Armstrong's mind being elsewhere during his last day at work.

'We've given Tony a break from presenting his final sports report because your mind is starting to turn... elsewhere as you finish your shift today,' he said.

Pictured

Choosing his words carefully, Armstrong replied: 'It's, er... I'm, er, taking a few weeks off the News Brekky couch. The great Catherine Murphy will be filling in for me.'

Armstrong's fresh 'mullet' haircut had also been a running joke throughout the program, as noted by fans on The Bachelor and Bachelorette Spoiler Forums.

The ABC has a long history of sharing talent with Channel 10, with the likes of Todd Sampson and Waleed Aly making programs for both networks.

(Pictured: the 2020 cast)

Armstrong is also no stranger to the commercial broadcaster, having appeared on current affairs show The Project several times in the past.

Fans and commentators, including gossip columnist Richard Reid, have long said the charismatic ex-footy player would be perfect for the role.

Casting for The Bachelor's tenth season began in January, with 'single women and men between the ages of 21 and 50' invited to apply.