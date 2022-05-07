VA AG Miyares threatens to sue pro-choice protestors

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares threatened to sue and help prosecute SCOTUS leak protestors in the event that their actions obstruct religious freedom, a press release said on Saturday.

According to the release, the VA AG’s office plans to monitor potential protests outside of Catholic services on Sunday in response to a leaked draft from the United States Supreme Court that suggests the bench’s conservative majority is set to overturn Roe v. Wade.

While demonstrations have been threatened on social media in larger metro areas, the Catholic News Agency said it is unclear just how many may materialize inside and outside of Mother’s Day ceremonies.

“I deeply respect the First Amendment rights of speech and assembly,” Miyares said in the release. “But no one has the right to interfere with the fundamental and natural right of all Virginians to practice their religion in peace.”

In the release, Miyares states that protestors could face federal felonies and state charges by obstructing the exercise of 1st Amendment rights, preventing the free movement of worshipers into and out of churches or trespassing on church property.

“My office will be monitoring protest activities directed at houses of worship,” Miyares said. “And will refer alleged criminal violations to the United States Department of Justice or to the appropriate Commonwealth’s Attorney.”

In addition to potential criminal charges, Miyares threatened direct civil suits against those he believes violate the rights of worshipers.

“If protest activities directed at houses of worship cross the line to illegal obstruction, intimidation, or interference,” Miyares said. “I will not hesitate to bring suit to protect the religious freedom of the citizens of this Commonwealth.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.