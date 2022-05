LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Second-seeded Lynchburg proceeded to take care of business on Washington and Lee's Wilson Field with an 18-7 victory over No. 5-seeded Hampden-Sydney, pulling away in the second half for the program's ninth ODAC title and the third in the last four tournaments. Kyle Lewis and...

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO