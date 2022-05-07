ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Criterium becomes part of Illinois Cup series

By Linda Cook
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kwik Star Criterium is now part of the Illinois Cup series, according to a news release. For more than 10 years, the Illinois Cup has showcased the best races in Illinois and surrounding areas. This year’s six-race series runs from April...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Cellcom Green Bay Marathon returns in person

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon is days away. The event is Sunday, May 15. The theme of this year's race is 'Together Again'. COVID-19 disrupted the marathon the past two years. Before that, flooding and extreme heat affected the race. Marathon spokesperson Tammy VanDenBusch joined Good...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Vote To Make Boys Volleyball An Officially Sanctioned MN H.S. Sport Fails

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vote to make boys volleyball an officially sanctioned high school sport in Minnesota has failed. The Minnesota State High School League Representative Assembly held a vote Tuesday morning. The proposal needed 32 yes votes to pass, but received 31. There were 17 no votes. Failed by one vote. They needed 32 yes votes. It was 31-17. Boys volleyball still not an official HS sport. https://t.co/ZJGTPord6C — Kate Raddatz (@KateRaddatz) May 10, 2022 A rally of supporters, hosted by the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association, was held in Maple Grove ahead of the vote. Following the vote, the volleyball association issued...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
FOX 21 Online

Umpire Clinic Held to Interest Youth in the Job

DULUTH, Minn.- An umpire clinic was put on today in an effort to get teens interested in the job, as well as address the shortage of umpires across the nation. The Northland Umpire Development Alliance hosted the clinic out at Wheeler Athletic Complex this afternoon to teach the fundamentals of making calls in a baseball game. Organizers say most of the luck they’ve had has come from younger age groups that start early to perfect the craft.
DULUTH, MN
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Monday, May 9th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep baseball action as Altoona takes on New Richmond in a non-conference tilt. Plus, we hear from the NCAA Tournament bound UW-Eau Claire softball team.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy