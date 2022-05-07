Criterium becomes part of Illinois Cup series

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vote to make boys volleyball an officially sanctioned high school sport in Minnesota has failed.
The Minnesota State High School League Representative Assembly held a vote Tuesday morning. The proposal needed 32 yes votes to pass, but received 31. There were 17 no votes.
A rally of supporters, hosted by the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association, was held in Maple Grove ahead of the vote.
Following the vote, the volleyball association issued...
