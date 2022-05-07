Criterium becomes part of Illinois Cup series

DULUTH, Minn.- An umpire clinic was put on today in an effort to get teens interested in the job, as well as address the shortage of umpires across the nation. The Northland Umpire Development Alliance hosted the clinic out at Wheeler Athletic Complex this afternoon to teach the fundamentals of making calls in a baseball game. Organizers say most of the luck they’ve had has come from younger age groups that start early to perfect the craft.

