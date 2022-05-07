ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Chelsea’s American buyer Todd Boehly was college wrestling star, as revealed in amazing yearbook photos

By Jon Boon
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

INCOMING Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was a college WRESTLING star as a teenager, as his school yearbook photos show.

The billionaire businessman, 46, attended the private Landon School in Maryland, where he excelled at sport as a youngster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Z5tf_0fWK5ezY00
New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly as a fresh-faced college student
Boehly was a champion wrestler at the private Landon School in Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBEHs_0fWK5ezY00
The future LA Dodgers owner also played baseball at Landon School

Boehly is leading the consortium that has agreed to buy a consortium Chelsea for around £4.25billion - which would be the biggest sports takeover in history.

Boehly and his team, which includes billionaires Mark Walter, Hansjorg Wyss and investment firm Clearlake Capital, are now set to become the new Chelsea owners by the end of May.

And Boehly was clearly earmarked for big things as in his school yearbook he was named as one of the 'Future Leaders of the US'.

A teenage Boehly juggled a budding athletics career with his studies - starring in both baseball and American football teams.

But, it was in the art of grappling where Boehly really showed his mettle.

He led the school's wrestling team to back-to-back Interstate Athletic Conference Championships in 1990 and 1991.

And his achievements were so highly thought of at the private college, Landon named their gym the Boehly Family Wrestling Room in his honour.

Boehly returned to the school in 2014 for the grand opening of the wrestling room, where he was joined by his fellow classmates and wrestlers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALQf2_0fWK5ezY00
Boehly, left, led Landon School to two consecutive schools' championships in 1990 and 1991
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGU84_0fWK5ezY00
Boehly cuts a dashing figure in a varsity jacket

His former teacher and mentor Steve Sorkin spoke about his prowess on the mat.

Sorkin said: “Todd expended as much energy on the sidelines in encouragement of his teammates as he did on the mat.

“How fitting it seems that so many of his classmates have traveled distances to attend the dedication, exemplifying the spirit of brotherhood that stands as Todd’s hallmark.”

Elsewhere in the school yearbook, a fresh-faced Boehly appears in a varsity jacket - sporting a shock of blond hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsLha_0fWK5ezY00
Academically, Boehly excelled at his US college
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJ1gO_0fWK5ezY00
American Football was also a passion for Boehly at college
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzaN9_0fWK5ezY00
Boehly shows off his swing playing baseball for Landon School
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6wYT_0fWK5ezY00
Boehly, first from the right in the front row, was called one of the 'Future Leaders of the US' in his yearbook

While, the future Los Angeles Dodgers owner also appears at ease swinging a bat on the baseball field in a game for his school.

His sporting pursuits clearly didn't hamper his academic progress later on in the yearbook - where he is named alongside four other students as one of the 'Future Leaders of the US'.

Thirty years on, and Boehly is set to take the reins at Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

A statement published on Chelsea's official site said: "The proposed new owners will commit £1.75bn in further investment for the benefit of the Club.

"This includes investments in Stamford Bridge, the Academy, the Women’s Team and Kingsmeadow and continued funding for the Chelsea Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJUi3_0fWK5ezY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EM26n_0fWK5ezY00

"The sale is expected to complete in late May subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. More details will be provided at that time."

Boehly is a part owner of the LA Dodgers baseball team and US women's basketball side the Los Angeles Sparks, and owns a stake in the renowned LA Lakers NBA franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUiYH_0fWK5ezY00
Boehly, centre, has been pictured after his consortium signed an agreement to takeover Chelsea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZsN9_0fWK5ezY00
The American billionaire is a part-owner of the LA Dodgers baseball team Credit: AP

