People Are Sharing Red Flags About Teachers You Can Spot Early, And It's Super True

By Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0td2nu_0fWK5d6p00

Listen, we love teachers. I LOVE my teachers. They shaped who I am today, and I still keep in touch with a lot of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nm3P4_0fWK5d6p00
Morsa Images / Getty Images

But this week, Reddit user u/No-Fig-7789 asked, "What is an immediate red flag about teachers?" Students, parents, and even teachers came through with some spot-on examples:

1. "When they say, 'Most of my students fail this class.' They use it as a brag. Congrats, you suck at your job! Have this medal!"

u/PM_ME_DARKSOULS

2. "Those that primarily read off of previous teacher's notes/ textbooks and then assign a lot of homework and proceed to be confused as to why no one is turning their work in right."

u/c00ok13

3. "When they get annoyed if someone asks a question."

u/howdypartna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7kml_0fWK5d6p00
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

4. "When they're condescending when you get an answer wrong."

u/Weird-Thread

5. "When a site like ratemyprofessors has a fair amount of 'Avoid this class at all costs!'"

u/GhettoSauce

6. "When they say, 'Your teacher in college would never allow this!' all the time. Well, that's awkward because I have multiple degrees now and I've NEVER had a college professor give a shit about any of the things high school teachers say they would."

u/riphitter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WKxt_0fWK5d6p00
Sdi Productions / Getty Images

7. "When they refuse to admit when they're wrong or made a mistake."

8. "When they say, 'The bell does not dismiss you — I do.'"

u/SnooSquirrels5966

9. "When they require a doctor's note for any and all absences."

u/EstatePrimary3741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10E1iz_0fWK5d6p00
Valentinrussanov / Getty Images

10. "My son's kindergarten teacher liberally gave kids detention for not sitting still. Huge fucking red flag. They're 4-,5-,6-year-olds!"

u/cheesemongrel938491

11. "When the student asks the teacher continuously for help understanding the lesson or homework, and the teacher replies 'Read the material' every time."

u/Sensitive_Ad_4022

12. "When they favor some students but treat others horribly. There’s a teacher at my school who’s all friendly with the popular students. They can walk in high, skip class, fuck around. She doesn’t care — she thinks it’s funny. But she yelled at a girl for not making eye contact with her when she was talking to her, and she always yells at the unpopular kids over the smallest things."

u/allero0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XgZSD_0fWK5d6p00
Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

13. "When they use your grades as leverage. Like, 'Be glad you have a 96. I can make it a 0.' Not cool."

u/QuiiverrReddit

14. "When the position can't remain staffed for multiple years in a row, that has to be an indictment of both the quality of teachers being recruited and the administration."

u/Dolores__Umbridge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEQLg_0fWK5d6p00
Compassionate Eye Foundation / Getty Images

15. "Sticking strictly to textbooks, or 'teaching' by reading directly from the textbook or their PowerPoint."

u/ReverendZer0

16. "They always show a movie. Sometimes, it makes sense. But all the time — something's up."

u/malikalarrashib

Teachers, students, faculty, everyone — sound off in the comments below! What do you think of these responses? Let me know!

Responses edited for length/clarity.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
