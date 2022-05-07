ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophie Turner Rejecting Kendall Jenner At The Met Gala Is The Funniest Thing To Me, IDK Why

By Ryan Schocket
 3 days ago

Sophie Turner appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, where she talked about a hilariously awkward moment with none other than Kendall Jenner .

That's right! The two both ran into each other at the 2022 Met Gala last week, and Sophie, well, was accidentally kinda rude. LMAO.

"I'm really bad around celebrities. Every celebrity I come into contact with, I act up or say something stupid," Sophie said.

"Recently it's been, if a celebrity interacts with me, I immediately just shut them down and I'm like, 'I don't want anything to do with you,'" she added.

"And secretly I'm like, 'I love you so much.'"

"So, Kendall Jenner, she was at the Met. And I love the Kardashians, but I think she's so gorgeous in real life, and I was so struck by her beauty, and she invited me to this after party — this low-key afterparty."

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"She went, like, 'Do you want to come?' And I just went, 'No. No," she said flatly.

"And I'm like, 'Why? Why do I do this to myself?' And then I just sat in bed and ate pasta. And I was like, 'I could be somewhere else right now.'"

Honestly, I would probably be accidentally rude to Kendall Jenner if I saw her IRL, too.

Don't sweat it, Sophie! I'm sure the pasta was great!

"'No, I don't.'" Like, VERY dry. LMAO.

#Met Gala
