The new Miami Grand Prix has a fake marina, but despite the jokes, it is an incredible place to watch an F1 race
By Cork Gaines
Insider
3 days ago
F1's most anticipated race of the year is the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on a new track that surrounds Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.
While the glitz and glamour of the race is being compared to the Monaco Grand Prix, the one thing Miami could not replicate was to put the race directly on the water.
Instead, designers brought "water" to the Miami International Autodrome in the form of a marina with boats and fake "water."
While many mocked the marina, we took a tour, and it is an incredible way to watch a race.
Take a look at the photos below.
Everything about the Miami Grand Prix screams, "luxury," sometimes even literally. But one part of the new track that everybody is talking about and wants to see is the MIA Marina. While officials originally wanted the race in the downtown area and on the water, that fell through so they had to come up with something else. The area does have other activities for people not fortunate to snag tickets to the boats. But the stars of the area are clearly the boats as everybody wanted photos in front of the marina. The one feature that seems to be the fascination of most is the fake water which is just painted plywood. This led to many jokes and memes. And media personalities going for a "swim." To be fair, sports are more of a TV product these days, and on TV, the marina water looks realistic. More importantly for the people on the ground, it is a fabulous way to watch a race. That is if you can afford the tickets, which were being sold for $9,500 each. Each boat had a seating area on the dock that was stocked with snacks and drinks. There was also a QR code for ordering food or other drinks. Some of the boats had bartenders on board. Each boat was different and some asked guests to leave shoes on the dock. A couple of the boats had a second level for a higher view of the track. Some of the boats had a lower level, perhaps for a chance to get out of the sun and maybe even take a nap. Some of the boats had a more open-air concept. There was typically seating areas on the boats facing the dock, which also faced the turns 6-8, some of the most important on the track. For those hoping to see the marina at the next Miami Dolphins game, I have some bad news. Miami Grand Prix Marina It is just a temporary structure. In fact, just about everything about the new track will be taken down after the race, except for the garage area and the track itself. So it will be interesting to see what the marina looks like next year. Read the original article on Insider
It's been a frustrating, unlucky season for Bubba Wallace and the 23XI Racing team. Wallace had another disappointing DNF on Sunday afternoon in Darlington. Following the race, Wallace expressed his feelings in an interview with Fox Sports. "Another disappointing result. Just frustrating," Wallace said. While Wallace is understandably frustrated, his...
Rich Strike ran one heck of a race to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and the colt was all charged up afterwards. Rich Strike was an 80:1 longshot entering the race after just entering the field on Friday due to another horse scratching. He came out nowhere with a hard charge on the inside to win the race, beating Epicenter down the stretch.
Kyle Busch wasn't able to make it through Sunday's throwback NASCAR Cup Series race. The veteran NASCAR driver had to leave his car during Stage 2 on Sunday afternoon. Busch was one of multiple drivers who was unable to finish the race at Darlington. “Just the (No.) 6 car blew...
Formula 1 is making its long-awaited debut in Miami, and every celebrity in the US decided to travel to Florida to see the fastest car in the world compete to get the win on the brand-new track. Just like it happens in the Circuit of Americas in Texas, many people...
A first-place finish at the Kentucky Derby doesn't just mean a shiny gold trophy and some roses. It's also a nice little payday for the jockey of the winning horse, but maybe not quite what some fans would imagine. When it comes to this year's running of the Kentucky Derby,...
Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
A Cinderella story was born Saturday at the 2022 Kentucky Derby, as long-shot Rich Strike, defied the odds to win the Fastest Two Minutes in Sports. The 3-year-old colt was mostly ignored by the media and bettors prior to the race, which was understandable. Apart from its 80-1 odds to win the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike was a late entry to the event. It only managed to get on the lineup when Ethereal Road was scratched last Friday.
No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
Formula 1 has arrived in the United States. On Sunday, the F1 Grand Prix will take place in Miami, Florida. The electric race is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. E.T. It will be televised on ABC. It should be a fun day. Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick...
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got struck by...
Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson was ejected with 6:19 left after arguing an offensive foul call. That prompted FOX 13 in Memphis meteorologist Joey Sulipeck to tweet a racially-charged comment toward Warriors forward Draymond Green.
As people across the country prepared for "the fastest two minutes in sports" Saturday evening, one Oklahoma man was getting ready for his first Kentucky Derby owning a race horse. Richard Dawson, owner of oil and natural gas company Redsky Land in Edmond, Oklahoma, bought the horse named Rich Strike...
What goes into the makings of a recurring Jeopardy! champion?. Fans of the long-running quiz show Jeopardy! have seen their fair share of super-champions each episode, especially with this season’s Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider. But now a new recurring champion has emerged in the form of Mattea Roach,...
Tom Brady cannot escape Deflategate no matter where he goes. The legendary quarterback appeared at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, where he took a six-second video that would backfire. “Ready to change a tire if needed guys…” Brady tweeted on Sunday with the video. The...
Alex Morgan had one of the best games of her NWSL career on Saturday night, scoring four goals to lead her San Diego team to a win. The United States women's national team star makes a big impact both on and off the field during her career. Off the field,...
Friday morning, Rich Strike wasn't entered in the Kentucky Derby. Saturday evening, the 80-1 long shot was a Derby champion. The 148th Kentucky Derby went off under gray skies on a track that wasn't nearly as soaked as conditions had forecast, and for almost all of the race the favorites ran as predicted. But in the final few paces, jockey Sonny Leon cut Rich Strike to the inside to beat two favorites, Zandon and Epicenter, to win the race. Rich Strike, entered only when Ethereal Road scratched out Friday morning, is one of the longest-odds horses ever to win the race. Epicenter placed second, and Zandon finished third.
An improbable upset has taken place at the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike, which had 80-to-1 odds, has won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. It's one of the craziest outcome's in the prestigious event's history. "ONE OF THE BIGGEST UPSETS IN KENTUCKY DERBY HISTORY 80-1 UNDERDOG RICH STRIKE...
Comments / 1