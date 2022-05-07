The new Miami Grand Prix has a fake marina, but despite the jokes, it is an incredible place to watch an F1 race

Miami Grand Prix Marina Cork Gaines/Insider

F1's most anticipated race of the year is the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on a new track that surrounds Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

While the glitz and glamour of the race is being compared to the Monaco Grand Prix, the one thing Miami could not replicate was to put the race directly on the water.

Instead, designers brought "water" to the Miami International Autodrome in the form of a marina with boats and fake "water."

While many mocked the marina, we took a tour, and it is an incredible way to watch a race.

Take a look at the photos below.

Everything about the Miami Grand Prix screams, "luxury," sometimes even literally.But one part of the new track that everybody is talking about and wants to see is the MIA Marina. While officials originally wanted the race in the downtown area and on the water, that fell through so they had to come up with something else.The area does have other activities for people not fortunate to snag tickets to the boats.But the stars of the area are clearly the boats as everybody wanted photos in front of the marina.The one feature that seems to be the fascination of most is the fake water which is just painted plywood.This led to many jokes and memes.

And media personalities going for a "swim."

