Miami, FL

The new Miami Grand Prix has a fake marina, but despite the jokes, it is an incredible place to watch an F1 race

By Cork Gaines
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USYfq_0fWK5bLN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJJas_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

  • F1's most anticipated race of the year is the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on a new track that surrounds Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.
  • While the glitz and glamour of the race is being compared to the Monaco Grand Prix, the one thing Miami could not replicate was to put the race directly on the water.
  • Instead, designers brought "water" to the Miami International Autodrome in the form of a marina with boats and fake "water."
  • While many mocked the marina, we took a tour, and it is an incredible way to watch a race.
  • Take a look at the photos below.
Everything about the Miami Grand Prix screams, "luxury," sometimes even literally.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aPWYd_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

But one part of the new track that everybody is talking about and wants to see is the MIA Marina. While officials originally wanted the race in the downtown area and on the water, that fell through so they had to come up with something else.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCu0a_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

The area does have other activities for people not fortunate to snag tickets to the boats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIO0Y_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

But the stars of the area are clearly the boats as everybody wanted photos in front of the marina.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCxdV_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

The one feature that seems to be the fascination of most is the fake water which is just painted plywood.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGZCC_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

This led to many jokes and memes.

And media personalities going for a "swim."

To be fair, sports are more of a TV product these days, and on TV, the marina water looks realistic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262A6E_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

More importantly for the people on the ground, it is a fabulous way to watch a race.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyTDn_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

That is if you can afford the tickets, which were being sold for $9,500 each.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UrvX_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

Each boat had a seating area on the dock that was stocked with snacks and drinks. There was also a QR code for ordering food or other drinks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKdWu_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

Some of the boats had bartenders on board.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qr4yP_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

Each boat was different and some asked guests to leave shoes on the dock.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OV8KA_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

A couple of the boats had a second level for a higher view of the track.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34meXU_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

Some of the boats had a lower level, perhaps for a chance to get out of the sun and maybe even take a nap.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G78pl_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

Some of the boats had a more open-air concept.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqtN8_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

There was typically seating areas on the boats facing the dock, which also faced the turns 6-8, some of the most important on the track.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8rnb_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

For those hoping to see the marina at the next Miami Dolphins game, I have some bad news.
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

Miami Grand Prix Marina
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

It is just a temporary structure. In fact, just about everything about the new track will be taken down after the race, except for the garage area and the track itself. So it will be interesting to see what the marina looks like next year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1399BQ_0fWK5bLN00
Miami Grand Prix Marina

Cork Gaines/Insider

