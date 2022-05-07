8 Celebrities I'll Always Associate With The Pandemic, For Better Or For Worse

On March 19, 2020, Daniel Dae Kim took to Instagram and posted a 10-minute video about his experience of testing positive for the virus. In the video, he used his platform to raise his voice against the anti-Asian hatred that had sprung up during the pandemic. "Please, please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people," he urged viewers. "Yes, I’m Asian, and yes, I have coronavirus. But I did not get it from China. I got it in America, in New York City. And despite what certain political leaders want to call it, I don’t consider the place that it’s from as important as the people who are sick and dying. If I did, I would call this thing the New York virus. But that would be silly, right?"