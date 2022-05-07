Brighton 4-0 Manchester United: Seagulls soar high as they thump woeful visitors - scoring three goals in an 11-minute second-half blitz... as defeat confirms Red Devils can NOT finish in the top four

Follow Sportsmail's live blog for updates on this evening's Premier League clash between Brighton and Manchester United.

FULL TIME: Brighton 4-0 Manchester United

And that's it!

What an astounding performance from Brighton. Surely one of their best ever wins in the Premier League.

Four goals scored with oodles of style, attacking prowess, slick, beautiful football, and the highest league finish in the club's history is on the cards.

For United, what is there to say? A record fifth consecutive away defeat, and it was thoroughly deserved.

They were limp, feckless, clueless and appalling almost from the first minute. At no point in the match did it look like they were anywhere close to making this a contest.

Their Champions League hopes have evaporated. On the strength of this performance, it's a wonder they were even this close to a top four finish.

That's it from me. Sportsmail's match report will follow shortly.

Good evening!

Meanwhile in London...

With their new owner Todd Boehly watching from the stands, Chelsea have given a first impression of snatching a point from the jaws of victory by shipping a 97th-minute equaliser against Wolves.

My colleague Dan Davis has the latest.

