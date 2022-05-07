ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton 4-0 Manchester United: Seagulls soar high as they thump woeful visitors - scoring three goals in an 11-minute second-half blitz... as defeat confirms Red Devils can NOT finish in the top four

By Faaez Samadi For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Follow Sportsmail's live blog for updates on this evening's Premier League clash between Brighton and Manchester United.

FULL TIME: Brighton 4-0 Manchester United

And that's it!

What an astounding performance from Brighton. Surely one of their best ever wins in the Premier League.

Four goals scored with oodles of style, attacking prowess, slick, beautiful football, and the highest league finish in the club's history is on the cards.

For United, what is there to say? A record fifth consecutive away defeat, and it was thoroughly deserved.

They were limp, feckless, clueless and appalling almost from the first minute. At no point in the match did it look like they were anywhere close to making this a contest.

Their Champions League hopes have evaporated. On the strength of this performance, it's a wonder they were even this close to a top four finish.

That's it from me. Sportsmail's match report will follow shortly.

Good evening!

Meanwhile in London...

With their new owner Todd Boehly watching from the stands, Chelsea have given a first impression of snatching a point from the jaws of victory by shipping a 97th-minute equaliser against Wolves.

My colleague Dan Davis has the latest.

Follow Sportsmail's live blog for updates on the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Wolves, as well as updates across this afternoon's games.

16:36

In case you needed proof...

...that things are never quiet at Old Trafford, this Sportsmail exclusive bombshell will be sure to have fans and probably a few players talking ahead of today's game.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City want Paul Pogba from rivals United!

EXCLUSIVE BY SAMI MOKBEL AND MIKE KEEGAN: Pep Guardiola wants to add a new versatile central midfielder ahead of next season to fill the void that is likely to be left by Fernandinho.

Comments / 0

Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: Sadio Mane completes comeback to put Reds in front with crucial header that could keep title race alive ... after frantic start saw Joel Matip cancel out Douglas Luiz strike

Here is Sportsmail's live blog for updates on tonight's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Liverpool. Klopp: 'Look, I would love to sit here and say, ‘Yes, City will drop points.’ The only problem is I can’t see it. This is the problem. 'I would wish...
'Happy not to be running after this guy for the next couple of years!': Aymeric Laporte leads Manchester City stars in welcoming Erling Haaland to the club - as overjoyed fans hail 'the best signing of all time'

Manchester City fans have lauded Erling Haaland as the 'best signing of all time' after confirming a £51million deal for the Borussia Dortmund megastar. The club released a statement on Tuesday afternoon confirming that a deal in principle had been agreed, with the 21-year-old set to receive £375,000-a-week on a five-year deal.
West Ham handed boost in Alphonse Areola chase - with Paris Saint-Germain willing to partly subsidise his £120,000-a-week wages if he moves to the London Stadium permanently

West Ham have received a boost in their bid to sign Alphonse Areola with Paris Saint-Germain willing to contribute to his salary should he move to the London Stadium permanently. Areola, who has been on loan at West Ham this season, has emerged as David Moyes' preferred goalkeeper target for...
Steven Gerrard surprisingly names Jude Bellingham and Mateo Kovacic in his top six midfielders in the world currently... with pair joining Fabinho, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Mason Mount in Aston Villa boss' list

Steven Gerrard has sprung a surprise by naming Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in his top six midfielders in the world right now. The Aston Villa boss is regarded as one of the finest midfielders to have ever played the game, scoring 185 goals for Liverpool in 710 appearances along with 21 in 114 England caps.
Erik ten Hag 'wants to make Stuttgart star Borna Sosa his first Manchester United signing' as he aims to beat Chelsea to £25m-rated star who has been compared to David Beckham

Manchester United are reportedly plotting to hijack Chelsea's plan to buy a player who has been compared to David Beckham. Beckham, part of the famous Class of 1992, went on to become one of the most famous players in history and was renowned as a dead-ball specialist and for his stunning crossing ability.
Ralph Hasenhuttl still has the backing of the Southampton hierarchy despite increasing fan pressure on his position as manager... with the Austrian set to be backed in the transfer market this summer to overhaul his Saints squad

Ralph Hasenhuttl retains the backing of the Southampton hierarchy despite some supporters turning on the club's manager. Hasenhuttl was on the receiving end of 'sacked in the morning' and 'you don't know what you're doing' chants' during Southampton's 3-0 defeat at Brentford. It was an eighth loss in 11 games...
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke claims his side have to 'fight against big clubs with oligarchs and the Arabian states' to keep hold of their star players with Man City set to trigger Erling Haaland's £63m release clause

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke insisted that his side have to 'fight against big clubs with oligarchs and the Arabian states' to keep hold of their star players. Dortmund star Erling Haaland is currently in the process of leaving the Bundesliga side in favour of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.
MARTIN KEOWN wouldn't take a SINGLE Spurs player at Arsenal - not even Kane or Son! - while PETER CROUCH backs Tottenham heroes: Sportsmail's columnists debate north London derby

Tottenham take on arch-rivals Arsenal in the North London derby on Thursday in what will go a long way in deciding who gets Champions League football next season. Unlike this season's earlier meeting between the two sides – which saw Arsenal comfortably beat Nuno Espirito Santo's Spurs side 3-0 at the Emirates – there will be a lot more than bragging rights on the line this time around, given that both sides are fighting to finish in the top four.
'Maybe some felt it was a punishment': Thomas Tuchel admits he has risked upsetting Chelsea stars by cancelling their day off talks after Wolves capitulation, as he plays down his Marcos Alonso row

Thomas Tuchel has admitted some of his Chelsea players may have felt they were being punished after having to report to training on what was supposed to be a day off, but insists the step was to keep the group together after their draw with Wolves. It was reported in...
Beware another Crystanbul! Three Crystal Palace goals in 11 mad minutes left Luis Suarez and fans in tears the last time Liverpool went on a goal-hunt to bridge the goal difference gap to Man City

It is May 5, 2014, shortly before 10pm, and crouched down on the turf at Selhurst Park, Luis Suarez holds his shirt over his eyes to mask the tears. Liverpool's players are shell-shocked, and fans watch on from the away end in disbelief, the Premier League title having slipped from their grasp in the space of 11 mad minutes.
Antonio Rudiger SIGNS for Real Madrid after putting pen to paper on a four-year deal, worth £315,000 a week... as LaLiga giants slap £340M release clause on the German defender, who will leave Chelsea for nothing this summer

Real Madrid have inserted a £340million release clause into Antonio Rudiger’s contract after the Chelsea defender completed his move to Spain on Tuesday. The Germany star has signed a four-year contract with the La Liga side worth in the region of £315,000-per-week. He will also net a signing on fee that will take his wage significantly north of that figure.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte blasts 'unfair' rescheduling of matches ahead of huge Arsenal clash... and claims the Gunners managed to get north London derby postponed in January 'when they did not have one player with Covid'

Antonio Conte says Tottenham were unfairly treated by the Premier League's mid-season Covid postponements and have come out worst in the rescheduling of this week's North London derby. Arsenal were granted a request to postpone the original game in January when one or two Covid cases hit Mikel Arteta's squad...
Borussia Dortmund confirm signing of Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi in a massive blow to Manchester United - on the same day Dortmund forward Erling Haaland moved to Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund have announced the arrival of Karim Adeyemi, on the same day fellow striker Erling Haaland joined Manchester City. City confirmed the signing of Haaland from Dortmund on Tuesday for just £51million, £12m less than his release clause, on a bumper five-year £385,000-a-week deal. And the...
Thomas Tuchel reveals he has not met new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly - and doesn't know what transfer budget he will get this summer - but hopes the £4.25bn takeover will 'inject some positive energy' at the club

Thomas Tuchel has yet to meet prospective new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly - or discover how much money he has to spend this summer. A consortium, fronted by the American, are close to completing a £4.25billion takeover to end months of uncertainty surrounding Chelsea’s short- and long-term plans.
Everton legend Mick Lyons, 70, reveals dementia battle as his daughter says he can remember 'everything' from his career but struggles with short-term memory - and he believes illness is due to heading a football

Everton legend Mick Lyons is living with dementia, with his family today announcing another one of football's favourite sons is feeling the consequences of his long and distinguished career. Lyons is in the early stages, still living life to its fullest in Australia and was able to talk about his...
