Fred Savage fired from 'The Wonder Years' reboot over inappropriate conduct

Fred Savage was fired from "The Wonder Years" reboot. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Fred Savage was fired from the "The Wonder Years" reboot, a representative confirmed to Insider.

Savage, 45, was accused of inappropriate conduct in three separate allegations.

He was the series' director and executive producer.

Fred Savage was fired as director and executive producer of the "The Wonder Years" reboot over inappropriate conduct, a representative for 20th Television confirmed to Insider.

A spokesperson for 20th Television, the series' production company, confirmed the news in a statement.

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," the statement read. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years ."

Savage's dismissal came after three separate allegations were launched against him and an investigation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. THR reports that Savage, 45, cooperated with the investigation.

Savage appeared as Kevin Arnold in the original "The Wonder Years" series that premiered in 1988.

Representatives for Savage did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

In 2018, Deadline reported that Savage previously faced misconduct allegations on "The Wonder Years" set. Alley Mills, who played Savage's mother Norma Arnold, claimed that the original series was canceled after a costumer accused Savage and co-star Jason Hervey of sexual harassment in a 1993 lawsuit. Representatives for both parties denied any wrongdoing, and Mills told the outlet the suit against the two was settled out of court.

A crew member on the set of "The Grinder" filed a lawsuit against Savage in 2018, accusing the actor of attacking and harassing her on set in 2015, Deadline reported. Savage denied the allegations and an investigation into the claims by 20th Television found no evidence of wrongdoing by Savage. The lawsuit was settled out of court, Deadline reported.

In a January 2022 interview with THR 's Lacey Rose, Savage said he didn't have plans to work on "The Wonder Years" reboot but later agreed.

"I had to kind of get over myself a bit and realize that we were telling a new story," he said.