ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Fred Savage fired from 'The Wonder Years' reboot over inappropriate conduct

By Lauren Edmonds
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nqx8m_0fWK5Wsc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEHrT_0fWK5Wsc00
Fred Savage was fired from "The Wonder Years" reboot.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

  • Fred Savage was fired from the "The Wonder Years" reboot, a representative confirmed to Insider.
  • Savage, 45, was accused of inappropriate conduct in three separate allegations.
  • He was the series' director and executive producer.

Fred Savage was fired as director and executive producer of the "The Wonder Years" reboot over inappropriate conduct, a representative for 20th Television confirmed to Insider.

A spokesperson for 20th Television, the series' production company, confirmed the news in a statement.

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," the statement read. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years ."

Savage's dismissal came after three separate allegations were launched against him and an investigation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. THR reports that Savage, 45, cooperated with the investigation.

Savage appeared as Kevin Arnold in the original "The Wonder Years" series that premiered in 1988.

Representatives for Savage did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

In 2018, Deadline reported that Savage previously faced misconduct allegations on "The Wonder Years" set. Alley Mills, who played Savage's mother Norma Arnold, claimed that the original series was canceled after a costumer accused Savage and co-star Jason Hervey of sexual harassment in a 1993 lawsuit. Representatives for both parties denied any wrongdoing, and Mills told the outlet the suit against the two was settled out of court.

A crew member on the set of "The Grinder" filed a lawsuit against Savage in 2018, accusing the actor of attacking and harassing her on set in 2015, Deadline reported. Savage denied the allegations and an investigation into the claims by 20th Television found no evidence of wrongdoing by Savage. The lawsuit was settled out of court, Deadline reported.

In a January 2022 interview with THR 's Lacey Rose, Savage said he didn't have plans to work on "The Wonder Years" reboot but later agreed.

"I had to kind of get over myself a bit and realize that we were telling a new story," he said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alley Mills
Person
Fred Savage
Person
Jason Hervey
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Actor Frank Langella, 84, furiously denies ‘fondling’ younger actress while filming love scene for Netflix show he was fired from and says: ‘Cancel culture is the antithesis of democracy…this is not American’

Veteran actor Frank Langella has claimed he's a victim of 'un-American' cancel culture after he was fired from Netflix's upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher series over claims he fondled a young co-star inappropriately during a love-scene. 'I have been canceled. Just like that,' Langella, 84, wrote in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wonder Years#Film Star#20th Television
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ABC News

See 1st photo of Margot Robbie as Barbie in upcoming film

Fans excited for the live-action Barbie movie were treated to their first look at Margot Robbie as the titular doll on Tuesday. Warner Bros. shared the image on social media, revealing the Greta Gerwig-directed film has been given a theatrical release date of July 21, 2023. Robbie, who is producing...
MOVIES
Taste of Country

Is Kristen Bell Joining the Cast of ‘Yellowstone’?

The photo that Kristen Bell shared of herself with Yellowstone star Luke Grimes was interesting, but it was the show's comment that has fans wondering if The Good Place star has signed on to join the Duttons. Grimes plays Kacey Dutton on the Paramount Network Western, which set for Season 5 this fall.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘That ’90s Show’: Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon & Wilmer Valderrama Set To Reprise ‘That ’70s Show’ Roles In Spinoff

Click here to read the full article. It’s official: all of the original young cast of That ’70s Show except for Danny Masterson are set to return for the upcoming Netflix spinoff series That ’90s Show. In what has been labeled as “legacy cast making special guest appearances”, Topher Grace is set to reprise his role as Eric Forman, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti and Wilmer Valderrama as Fez. They join ‘That ’70s Show alums Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who are series regulars and executive producers on That ’90s Show. In...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel — First Look Photo

Click here to read the full article. The original gang is returning to The Circle. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned. In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red): The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Netflix Lands New Drama Starring Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels is returning to Netflix for A Man in Full, a limited series based on Tom Wolfe's novel. The series will be written by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and includes Oscar-winner Regina King as an executive producer. Daniels won an Emmy in 2018 for his performance in Netflix's limited series Western Godless.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Pfeiffer to Lead ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’ for ‘The Batman’ Writer Peter Craig and ‘La La Land,’ ‘Drive’ Producers

Three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer, currently seen playing Betty Ford in Showtime’s The First Lady, is set to star in Wild Four O’Clocks, the directorial debut of in-demand screenwriter Peter Craig, who recently penned The Batman alongside Matt Reeves and worked on Top Gun: Maverick. Three-time Academy Award-nominee Marc Platt (La La Land, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Bridge of Spies) and Emmy Award-winner Adam Siegel (Oslo, Drive, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) are producing the film, which will be launched at the Cannes Marche du Film by Protagonist Pictures. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales.More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

391K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy