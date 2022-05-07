9 celebrity couples that costarred in Marvel or DC movies

On the left: Tom Holland and Zendaya at the world premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in December 2021. On the right: Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor at the 73rd Emmys in September 2021. Eric Charbonneau for SPE; Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP

There are a few celebrity couples that have appeared together in Marvel or DC films.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have shared the screen in three "Spider-Man" movies so far.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who are reportedly married, costarred in "Birds of Prey."

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst in "Spider-Man." Columbia Pictures

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dated while filming their first "Spider-Man" movie and continued working together on the sequels after their split.

Maguire and Dunst starred as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, respectively , in the 2003 film directed by Sam Raimi.

They dated for a short period of time before calling it quits. The director told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2007 that he "had some worries" about the actors getting "the same chemistry back" for the sequels released in 2004 and 2007.

Raimi said that to his relief, they were able to deliver the expected performances.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in "Daredevil." 20th Century Fox

Ben Affleck said that he and now ex-wife Jennifer Garner fell in love on the set of the 2003 Marvel movie "Daredevil."

Affleck and Garner met through the 2001 movie "Pearl Harbor," but got to know each other better in "Daredevil," the actor told Playboy . Affleck played the titular superhero and Garner portrayed Elektra.

The pair got married in Turks and Caicos in June 2005 and Garner gave birth to their first child, daughter Violet, in December of that year.

They welcomed two more children together, daughter Seraphina in 2009 and son Samuel in 2012, and announced their split in June 2015.

Since breaking up, the actors have continued coparenting the three children that they share.

Nicholas Hoult as Hank and Jennifer Lawrence as Raven in "X-Men: First Class." 20th Century Studios

Former couple Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrence costarred in four "X-Men" movies released between 2011 and 2019.

Hoult and Lawrence's five year-relationship started after they were cast as mutants named Hank McCoy/Beast and Raven/Mystique in "X-Men: First Class."

They reprised the roles for "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014), "X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016), and "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" (2019).

The couple broke up in 2014 , but remained amicable afterward.

Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy and Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." Columbia Pictures

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone dated in real life during their time as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy in the "Amazing Spider-Man" movies.

They costarred in two " Amazing Spider-Man " films released in 2012 and 2014.

It's unclear when exactly Garfield and Stone began dating, but they were photographed kissing in NYC in March 2012, three months before the theatrical release of "TASM."

Garfield gushed about meeting Stone during the audition process and working alongside her on set in multiple interviews .

Their breakup was revealed in 2015, but the stars have remained amicable since.

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb in "Iron Man 2." Marvel Studios

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb were already together for a few years before costarring in the 2010 movie "Iron Man 2."

The couple met in the lobby of the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California, in October 2007. Bibb was there to have dinner with some friends and Rockwell was staying at the hotel while filming "Frost/Nixon."

Bibb told Rosie O'Donnell in 2012 that she and Rockwell went on a date a week after, with Bibb not having high expectations. Weeks after that date, she admitted that she was in love with him.

In the second "Iron Man" sequel, Bibb reprised her role as a journalist named Christine Everhart. She shared some screen time with Rockwell, who played an antagonist to Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) named Justin Hammer.

Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan and Blake Lively as Carol Ferris in "Green Lantern." Warner Bros. Pictures

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met as costars in the 2011 DC Comics movie "Green Lantern."

Reynolds starred as the titular superhero, also known as Hal Jordan. Lively portrayed Carol Ferris, a pilot and love interest to Reynolds' character.

Their relationship was confirmed by People in October 2011, four months after "Green Lantern" was released in theaters.

Reynolds and Lively went on to get married at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, in September 2012. They share three children together: daughters Inez, James, and Betty.

From left: Kate Mara as Sue Storm, Reg E. Cathey as Dr. Franklin Storm, Miles Teller as Reed Richards, and Jamie Bell as Ben Grimm in "Fantastic Four." 20th Century Studios

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell fell in love after filming the "Fantastic Four" reboot movie, released in August 2015.

The actors actually met a decade prior to the film, at a screen test for another movie. During an appearance on " Watch What Happens Live " in 2017, Mara said that Bell was one of many actors she had to kiss during her audition.

Neither of them ended up landing the roles they auditioned for, but they reunited when Mara was cast as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman and Bell got the role of Ben Grimm/The Thing in "Fantastic Four."

"We fell in love on the press tour," Mara said.

The couple's engagement was confirmed in January 2017 and they got married in July of that year. The actors welcomed their first child together , a baby girl, in July 2019.

'There was an instant connection, like we'd known one another forever," Bell told ES magazine in 2017. "It was obvious very quickly that we were going to get married."

Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland as Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Sony Pictures

Tom Holland and Zendaya, who are dating in real life, currently portray Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ in the MCU.

The actors met during Zendaya's audition process for MJ, with Holland already having secured his part as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Holland and Zendaya were romantically linked for years but denied dating rumors . Then in July 2021, they were photographed kissing in a car in Los Angeles. The actors spoke about the invasion of privacy in Holland's 2021 cover story for GQ's Men of the Year issue .

The stars have costarred in three Marvel/Sony movies: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019), and " Spider-Man: No Way Home " (2021).

Although Sony has yet to make an official announcement about another "Spider-Man" movie, Holland and Zendaya will reportedly reprise their roles for a forthcoming installment.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor in "Birds of Prey." Claudette Barius/ & DC Comics; Warner Bros.

Real-life couple Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor played adversaries in the 2020 DC Comics movie "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn."

Winsted and McGregor met while playing love interests on season three of the FX series "Fargo," which aired in 2017. They went public with their off-screen relationship in October 2017.

Since then, McGregor and Winstead have attended award shows and other events together.

In " Birds of Prey ," Winstead portrayed Helena Bertinelli/The Huntress and McGregor played a narcissistic crime lord known as Roman Sionis/Black Mask.

The actors welcomed their first child together, a son named Laurie, in 2021. They reportedly got married in April 2022.