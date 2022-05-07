ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

9 celebrity couples that costarred in Marvel or DC movies

By Olivia Singh
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhYyb_0fWK5Vzt00
On the left: Tom Holland and Zendaya at the world premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in December 2021. On the right: Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor at the 73rd Emmys in September 2021.

Eric Charbonneau for SPE; Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP

  • There are a few celebrity couples that have appeared together in Marvel or DC films.
  • Tom Holland and Zendaya have shared the screen in three "Spider-Man" movies so far.
  • Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who are reportedly married, costarred in "Birds of Prey."
Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dated while filming their first "Spider-Man" movie and continued working together on the sequels after their split.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8R94_0fWK5Vzt00
Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst in "Spider-Man."

Columbia Pictures

Maguire and Dunst starred as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, respectively , in the 2003 film directed by Sam Raimi.

They dated for a short period of time before calling it quits. The director told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2007 that he "had some worries" about the actors getting "the same chemistry back" for the sequels released in 2004 and 2007.

Raimi said that to his relief, they were able to deliver the expected performances.

Ben Affleck said that he and now ex-wife Jennifer Garner fell in love on the set of the 2003 Marvel movie "Daredevil."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GeQPl_0fWK5Vzt00
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in "Daredevil."

20th Century Fox

Affleck and Garner met through the 2001 movie "Pearl Harbor," but got to know each other better in "Daredevil," the actor told Playboy . Affleck played the titular superhero and Garner portrayed Elektra.

The pair got married in Turks and Caicos in June 2005 and Garner gave birth to their first child, daughter Violet, in December of that year.

They welcomed two more children together, daughter Seraphina in 2009 and son Samuel in 2012, and announced their split in June 2015.

Since breaking up, the actors have continued coparenting the three children that they share.

Former couple Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrence costarred in four "X-Men" movies released between 2011 and 2019.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RvZBF_0fWK5Vzt00
Nicholas Hoult as Hank and Jennifer Lawrence as Raven in "X-Men: First Class."

20th Century Studios

Hoult and Lawrence's five year-relationship started after they were cast as mutants named Hank McCoy/Beast and Raven/Mystique in "X-Men: First Class."

They reprised the roles for "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014), "X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016), and "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" (2019).

The couple broke up in 2014 , but remained amicable afterward.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone dated in real life during their time as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy in the "Amazing Spider-Man" movies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfCuu_0fWK5Vzt00
Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy and Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Columbia Pictures

They costarred in two " Amazing Spider-Man " films released in 2012 and 2014.

It's unclear when exactly Garfield and Stone began dating, but they were photographed kissing in NYC in March 2012, three months before the theatrical release of "TASM."

Garfield gushed about meeting Stone during the audition process and working alongside her on set in multiple interviews .

Their breakup was revealed in 2015, but the stars have remained amicable since.

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb were already together for a few years before costarring in the 2010 movie "Iron Man 2."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixxuL_0fWK5Vzt00
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb in "Iron Man 2."

Marvel Studios

The couple met in the lobby of the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California, in October 2007. Bibb was there to have dinner with some friends and Rockwell was staying at the hotel while filming "Frost/Nixon."

Bibb told Rosie O'Donnell in 2012 that she and Rockwell went on a date a week after, with Bibb not having high expectations. Weeks after that date, she admitted that she was in love with him.

In the second "Iron Man" sequel, Bibb reprised her role as a journalist named Christine Everhart. She shared some screen time with Rockwell, who played an antagonist to Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) named Justin Hammer.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met as costars in the 2011 DC Comics movie "Green Lantern."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Fr8K_0fWK5Vzt00
Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan and Blake Lively as Carol Ferris in "Green Lantern."

Warner Bros. Pictures

Reynolds starred as the titular superhero, also known as Hal Jordan. Lively portrayed Carol Ferris, a pilot and love interest to Reynolds' character.

Their relationship was confirmed by People in October 2011, four months after "Green Lantern" was released in theaters.

Reynolds and Lively went on to get married at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, in September 2012. They share three children together: daughters Inez, James, and Betty.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell fell in love after filming the "Fantastic Four" reboot movie, released in August 2015.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068hj4_0fWK5Vzt00
From left: Kate Mara as Sue Storm, Reg E. Cathey as Dr. Franklin Storm, Miles Teller as Reed Richards, and Jamie Bell as Ben Grimm in "Fantastic Four."

20th Century Studios

The actors actually met a decade prior to the film, at a screen test for another movie. During an appearance on " Watch What Happens Live " in 2017, Mara said that Bell was one of many actors she had to kiss during her audition.

Neither of them ended up landing the roles they auditioned for, but they reunited when Mara was cast as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman and Bell got the role of Ben Grimm/The Thing in "Fantastic Four."

"We fell in love on the press tour," Mara said.

The couple's engagement was confirmed in January 2017 and they got married in July of that year. The actors welcomed their first child together , a baby girl, in July 2019.

'There was an instant connection, like we'd known one another forever," Bell told ES magazine in 2017. "It was obvious very quickly that we were going to get married."

Tom Holland and Zendaya, who are dating in real life, currently portray Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ in the MCU.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18RW4a_0fWK5Vzt00
Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland as Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Sony Pictures

The actors met during Zendaya's audition process for MJ, with Holland already having secured his part as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Holland and Zendaya were romantically linked for years but denied dating rumors . Then in July 2021, they were photographed kissing in a car in Los Angeles. The actors spoke about the invasion of privacy in Holland's 2021 cover story for GQ's Men of the Year issue .

The stars have costarred in three Marvel/Sony movies: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019), and " Spider-Man: No Way Home " (2021).

Although Sony has yet to make an official announcement about another "Spider-Man" movie, Holland and Zendaya will reportedly reprise their roles for a forthcoming installment.

Real-life couple Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor played adversaries in the 2020 DC Comics movie "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rj4DT_0fWK5Vzt00
Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor in "Birds of Prey."

Claudette Barius/ & DC Comics; Warner Bros.

Winsted and McGregor met while playing love interests on season three of the FX series "Fargo," which aired in 2017. They went public with their off-screen relationship in October 2017.

Since then, McGregor and Winstead have attended award shows and other events together.

In " Birds of Prey ," Winstead portrayed Helena Bertinelli/The Huntress and McGregor played a narcissistic crime lord known as Roman Sionis/Black Mask.

The actors welcomed their first child together, a son named Laurie, in 2021. They reportedly got married in April 2022.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Rachel McAdams Had Made Peace Being One and Done in MCU

[The following story contains mild spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.] It’s been nearly six years since Rachel McAdams appeared in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, but she’s delighted to be back in a whole new way.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Discusses Kevin Feige's Early 'Spider-Man' Genius and How Zoom Became One of His Greatest Filmmaking Tools'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Stars Tease Surprises and Discuss Importance of Representation at Hollywood Premiere'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Film Review In the promotional material for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, McAdams’...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Sam Rockwell
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Leslie Bibb
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Kate Mara
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Nicholas Hoult
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Marvel Comics#Film Star#Spe#The Television Academy Ap#Columbia Pictures Maguire#Spider Man#The Sydney Morning Herald
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Disney Confirms 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date

For CinemaCon 2022, Disney offered a number of exciting updates and looks including the official title of the upcoming Avatar sequel — Avatar: The Way of Water, the opening 20 minutes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the first footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the record-breaking debut of Black Panther in 2018, Marvel Studios immediately worked with director Ryan Coogler to begin developing the sequel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Teaser Reveals Major Marvel Character Cut From Avengers: Infinity War

Judgment is upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This universe is only one of an infinite number," says the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange — and they're all safeguarded by the Living Tribunal. In a new promo for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the dimension-traversing teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) opens a portal revealing the glowy-eyed, three-faced visage of one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the vast Marvel Multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) navigating these strange new realities subject to the judgment of the Living Tribunal.
MOVIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian is committed to her Met Gala looks. At the 2022 event on Monday, the reality star sparkled in the same bedazzled dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, following speculation she might squeeze into the tiny gown. And while simply getting her hands on the dress was difficult enough – involving multiple trips to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museums and lots of security – slipping into the look proved even more difficult. Kardashian, 41, told BFF and Vogue guest host La La Anthony that she lost a whopping 16 pounds in just...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

Insider

391K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy