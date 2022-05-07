ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

3 American tourists dead after mystery 'health emergency' at 5-star Sandals resort in Bahamas

By Joshua Zitser
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IJmu_0fWK5U7A00
Poolside at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas.

Gary J. Wood, Flickr

  • Three American tourists died at the five-star Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas on Friday.
  • A fourth tourist, also American, has been hospitalized.
  • Sandals said that the two men and woman were found unresponsive after a "health emergency" was reported.

Three American tourists died at the five-star Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma, the Bahamas, on Friday morning, the luxury hotel chain said.

A fourth tourist, also American, was airlifted to a local hospital that day, said the acting Bahamian prime minister Chester Cooper in a statement.

The cause of death is yet to be determined, Cooper said. Foul play is not currently suspected, he added.

The son of one of the deceased said his parents, in their sixties, were in the Bahamas to celebrate their wedding anniversary, ABC reported.

Austin Chiarella confirmed his father, Vincent Chiarella, from Birmingham, Alabama, was one of three people found dead.

"I am just so heartbroken right now. My dad was everything to me," Chiarella said, per Newsweek.

His mother, Donnis, who was found with swollen limbs and unable to move, survived and was flown to a hospital in Florida, said ABC.

A spokesperson for Sandals and Beaches Resorts confirmed the news of deaths with "deep sadness" in a statement sent to Insider by email. "Nothing is more important to Sandals Resorts than the safety of our guests," the statement said.

According to the luxury hotel chain, a "health emergency was initially reported" at the resort, where rooms start at $377 per person per night. Medical professionals and local authorities were alerted immediately.

The spokesperson declined to provide further information on the "health emergency."

"We are actively working to support both the investigation as well as the guests' families in every way possible during this difficult time," the statement said. "Out of respect for the privacy of our guests, we cannot disclose further information at this time."

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement on Friday that officers responded to a call from hotel staff that a man's body had been found unresponsive in a Sandals Emerald Bay resort villa. When the officers were en route, they were informed that a couple was found unresponsive in another villa.

In the first villa, detectives pronounced the man dead and determined that there were no signs of trauma.

In the second villa, a man and woman were pronounced dead. Neither individual showed signs of trauma, but both showed indications of convulsions.

The couple had complained of feeling sick the previous evening and attended a local medical facility to receive treatment before returning to the villa, the police statement said.

The police force is awaiting the results of an autopsy, the statement continued.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with more information.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 65

Brenda Lumpp
2d ago

So this is going to start up again? Most forgot the rash of sick and dead tourists before covid.

Reply
18
Dawn Allbee
2d ago

i would never stay in a sandals resort, espically in the bahamas! espically being american! id rather live!

Reply(3)
11
notmypotato
2d ago

mystery only to us not the ones who committed the crime, feels me

Reply
20
Related
The US Sun

Sandals agent shared haunting final post about Bahamas resort one day before being found dead along with husband

A TRAVEL agent and mom of three posted scenic beach photos outside the Bahamas resort where she and her husband were found dead just one day later. Robbie, 65, and Michael Phillips, 68, were two of the three US tourists who mysteriously died in the Sandals Emerald Bay resort over the weekend, Paul Rolle, Bahamas Commissioner of Police, confirmed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

US couple complained they were feeling ill and suffered convulsions before being found dead in Bahamas' luxury Sandals resort as another man was discovered lifeless in nearby villa

A US couple staying at the luxury Sandals resort in the Bahamas suffered convulsions and complained of feeling ill before their death, detectives said. After being alerted to the death of a man in a luxury villa, police discovered the bodies of the couple in a second villa, the police statement says.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man identified as one of three fatalities at Bahamas resort as wife is hospitalized during anniversary trip

An Alabama man has been identified as one of three victims who died in a mysterious incident at a Bahamas resort.Vincent Chiarella, of Birmingham, died at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma, his son Austin told ABC News. Mr Chiarella also said his mother, Donnis, was injured but survived.“She woke up and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn’t move,” the grieving son told the TV outlet. “Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn’t move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door.”Mr Chiarella said his parents, both...
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

Inside ‘gross’ Bahamas resort with ‘disgusting’ AC units where US guest fell sick days before 3 tourists found dead

A US tourist suddenly vomited twice during the night while staying in the same "disgusting" resort where three people mysteriously died. Alison and Jason Lewis came back from their romantic getaway at a Bahamas Sandals resort on May 2, four days before three people were found dead in separate villas - with a fourth taken to hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
PopCrush

Woman Claims Another Disney Guest Dropped Her Pants and Peed on the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Ride

A trip on a popular Disney ride did not go as planned for dozens of park guests when one woman couldn't hold it any longer. The event in question took place on the famous Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland. The beloved attraction features Animatronics from the hit film franchise of the same name, notably including Captain Jack Sparrow, who is played by Johnny Depp in the movies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PopCrush

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
The Independent

JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse

Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnis
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
Narcity USA

Video Shows JetBlue Passengers Begging To 'Get The Hell Off' After Three Aborted Landings

A JetBlue plane flying from Cancun to New York struggled to land three times because of bad weather, and passengers were begging the crew to be let off the aircraft. The final destination of the JetBlue flight 1852 was JFK airport in New York City, but after three aborted landing attempts, the plane ended up landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in nearby New Jersey instead, reports the Independent.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Mail

Tour boat with 26 people aboard, including two children, missing after it sinks off coast of Japan - with no sign of survivors

A sightseeing tour boat with 26 people aboard, including two children, is missing after sinking off the coast of Japan - with no sign of survivors after seven hours. The boat is understood to have sent out a call warning that it was sinking off the Shiretoko Peninsula in northern Hokkaido before contact was lost, according to the Japan Coastguard.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahamas#Sandals Resorts#Beaches Resorts#American#Bahamian#Abc#Newsweek
10NEWS

Seattle woman dies snorkeling in Florida's Dry Tortugas

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — A 74-year-old woman died while snorkeling in the Dry Tortugas National Park, which is in the Gulf of Mexico west of Key West, Florida. Carol Murrell Maillet of Seattle, Washington, was snorkeling along the fort wall by the beach on Thursday afternoon when family members heard her screaming, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said.
KEY WEST, FL
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Say Goodbye to Pandemic Rule

Cruise lines have suffered perhaps worse than other businesses during the pandemic. That's because the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has more control over cruise operators than it does airlines, concert venues, or really anything else. The reason is that Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report operate as foreign companies, even though their headquarters are on U.S. soil.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Insider

391K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy