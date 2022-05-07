Garth Brooks Sells Out Edmonton Stadium Show in 45 Minutes

On Friday, country music icon Garth Brooks sold out his June 25th concert in Edmonton, Canada in only 45 minutes at Commonwealth Stadium. His fans have already bought all 61,000 seats for the upcoming show, which is part of “The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour.”

This will be Brooks’ first performance at Commonwealth Stadium, and as of now, it will be his only appearance in Canada. The last time he played in Edmonton, he scheduled multiple shows and more than 160,000 fans attended the concerts. The 62-year-old country musician took to Twitter yesterday to thank his Canadian fans after seeing how quickly his show sold out.

Later in the afternoon, Garth Brooks hinted at the possibility of adding more shows in Edmonton. He wrote on social media that his team has heard fans loud and clear. So they’ve already spoken to the venue and Ticketmaster, presumably about at least one additional concert.

“CANADA! The way you showed up today was AMAZING. We have talked to radio, Ticketmaster, and the stadium. I have especially heard from YOU!!!! Please watch for a statement Monday morning from myself and the touring team,” Garth Brooks shared on Facebook.

This wouldn’t be the first time the “Friends In Low Places” singer added additional concerts after a quick sell-out. In fact, he just added a second show in Salt Lake City, Utah to give more fans the opportunity to see him perform.

Additionally, Brooks is still set to announce two more cities that will be added to his 2022 Stadium Tour. The tour ends in September when he’ll play five sold-out shows in Dublin, Ireland. More than four hundred thousand tickets for the Dublin concerts sold out within four hours. They’ll mark his first shows in Ireland’s capital city in 25 years.

Garth Brooks Adds Edmonton Show to 2022 Stadium Tour

Like so many other musicians, Garth Brooks had to cancel the original stadium tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But once he and his band hit the road once again, fans have flocked to every show he’s performed per usual.

Brooks has broken 24 attendance records and sold a whopping average of 90,000 tickets per city he’s scheduled to perform in. Further, his largest single show of the tour so far came in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where he sold out 102,000 seats in two hours. During the concert, a small earthquake registered as he performed his hit “Callin’ Baton Rouge.”

As his trek across America began though, there was a glaring omission from his scheduled dates. Brooks’ team hadn’t scheduled a single concert in Canada. However, that changed two weeks ago when he announced that he’d bring his tour to Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium on June 25th.

“Canada, I could never imagine a Stadium Tour without CANADA,” Garth Brooks wrote on social media.

As mentioned, the last time he played in Edmonton was 2017 when he performed for more than 160,000 fans. Brooks played nine sold-out concerts at Rogers Place. So our neighbors to the north are surely excited the “The Thunder Rolls” singer is returning soon.