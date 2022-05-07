ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez to host Saturday Night Live for the first time

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

Selena Gomez is making her Saturday Night Live debut. The actress and singer, currently working on the second season of the successful series “ Only Murders in The Building ,” will be making her mark on May 14th, where she’ll be joined by musical guest Post Malone .

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone bring back the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ in recent TikTok

Selena Gomez will continue advocating for well-being during Mental Health Awareness Month

Gomez will host the season’s penultimate episode. She shared the announcement on her Instagram, mentioning how excited she was to obtain such a significant achievement. “Mom…I think I’ve made it. so grateful and so excited. See you May 14!!!,” she captioned it.

Gomez’ new series, “Only Murders in The Building,” premieres on June 28th. The show has been met with great success, and it co-stars SNL veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short, who might have a cameo during Selena’s episode and opening monologue. For its second season, the series has added Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne . In an interview with Vanity Fair , the series showrunner, John Hoffman , explained that Cara Delevingne’s character is called Alice and will put Selena’s character Mabel “in touch with a side of herself she’s been somewhat neglecting since the show began.”

Selena and Cara have been longtime friends, something that influenced the series casting process and the chemistry between the two. “It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable,” said Hoffman. “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that make you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world.”

In 2016, Gomez performed in Saturday Night Live as a musical guest. She sang “Hands to Myself” and “Same Old Love,” both a part of her second solo album “ Revival .”

When it comes to Post Malone, the famous performer has just announced he’s expecting a baby with his girlfriend. In a statement to People , he said, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.“ Malone will be releasing a new record on June 3, called “ Twelve Carat Toothache .”

RELATED PEOPLE
