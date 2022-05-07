ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Equinox Sky-High Yoga Returns to the Edge of New York City

By Kellie Ell
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Sky-High Yoga is back.

Just in time for the return of warm weather, Equinox x Sky-High Yoga has returned to the Edge of New York City. As the sun rises, a few dozen yogis and dedicated morning people will be able to stretch their limits while 1,100 feet above Manhattan’s Hudson Yards — on the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere — for the third year in a row.

More from WWD

“We’re excited to be able to give New Yorkers a one-of-a-kind experience that combines fitness with incredible views of New York City,” Jason Horkin, vice president of Hudson Yards experiences, told WWD . He added that the partnership “has been wildly popular since we first offered classes in September 2020.”

So much so that every class offered has sold out the same day tickets have gone on sale. This year’s class schedule, which begins on May 11, is expected to be no different.

The 45-minute classes start at 6:30 a.m. at 30 Hudson Yards and are $50 a class. Additional classes will be held on the mornings of May 18 and 25. While the end date for this year’s season has yet to be set, 2021’s Sky-High Yoga classes ran through September last year.

New York’s Hudson Yards — which opened in March 2019 as one of the nation’s biggest private developments — was conceived as a retail , residential and cultural space meant to attract visitors and residents alike to the west side of Manhattan with luxury shopping, restaurants, living spaces and new experiences. The pandemic, and subsequent lockdown, meant companies and brands in the area had to pivot.

Meanwhile, the privately held luxury lifestyle company Equinox Group is estimated to be worth more than $7 billion. The firm, which has locations in Hudson Yards, includes several brands that play in the fitness, hospitality, experiential and apparel spaces, such as Equinox, Equinox Hotels, SoulCycle, Pure Yoga, Blink Fitness and more.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Chopard Taps Julia Roberts, Alberta Ferretti’s Top Award, Kim Loves Marilyn Again

Click here to read the full article. THE GODMOTHER: Shoes or not, Julia Roberts will be back for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood star and Chopard “ambassadress” has been named godmother of the Trophée Chopard, an accolade distinguishing two talents that had a successful debut. Roberts, who famously considered an emerald-adorned Chopard necklace to trump the festival’s stringent rule to wear heels on the 2016 Cannes red carpet, succeeds Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron as presenter of the trophy.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Top Searched...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Eye

Viola Davis Wins Kering’s 2022 Women in Motion Award. Actress, producer and activist Viola Davis will receive the award at this year's edition of the Cannes Film…. The actress with the megawatt smile will present the award during this year's Cannes Film Festival. By. Get all the top news...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Fun-Loving’ Collab by Lisa Says Gah x Nuuly Aims to Please Gen Z

Click here to read the full article. It’s time for Nuuly renters to “say Gah” in a new collection with cult-favorite San Francisco-based label Lisa Says Gah. The 13-piece collection launches Wednesday, available to rent through the Urbn-owned Nuuly rental platform for $88 a month (as part of six items) and retails for $108 to $310. Inspired by the bestselling styles from Lisa Says Gah, the collection is predominantly produced in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a number of sustainability callouts.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Styles include wrap dresses, miniskirts, blouses, overalls,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
Architectural Digest

Janet Jackson Lists Manhattan Condo With Central Park Views for $9 Million

It was 1998 when Janet Jackson purchased a three bedroom, three and a half bathroom apartment on Central Park West for $2.8 million. Now, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, the performer has listed the 2,100 square foot home for $8.995 million. The listing comes three years after Jackson last resided in the apartment—according to WSJ, she hasn’t lived there since the pandemic’s onset in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

These are New York City’s most affordable neighborhoods: report

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With rent prices surging — and the possibility for more hikes looming — New Yorkers might be asking themselves “are there any affordable neighborhoods in the city?” According to real estate firm SERHANT, the answer is “yes.” The firm released a report of the 10 most affordable neighborhoods in Manhattan, Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner’s $225 Million Malibu Estate Has a Cliffside Elevator to the Beach

Click here to read the full article. Malibu real estate prices have been booming in recent years, but this hilltop home is sure to break sale records for both Malibu and the state of California. The $225 million oceanside estate is being sold by former Disney executive Michael Eisner, who served as CEO of Walt Disney Co. from 1984 to 2005. He and his wife, Jane, purchased their first parcel of land here in the mid-1990s and have been adding adjacent lots since then. In total, the estate comprises five parcels of land and was gradually constructed over decades until it...
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blink Fitness#Yoga Class#The Fiorucci Store#New Yorkers
Architectural Digest

Christopher Meloni Sells Storied Hollywood Hills Home for $5.9 Million

High profile Hollywood connections abound in the homes in and around the city of Los Angeles, but the home that Law & Order SVU’s Christopher Meloni owned for nearly ten years has a particularly dense list of cultural connections. Back in the 1950s, it was owned by Ozzie and Harriet Nelson and served as their on-screen home in ABC’s long-running sitcom The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and the couple’s real life dwelling, too. Later it appeared as the home of Jeremy Piven’s character in Entourage, but now according to Dirt, Meloni has sold the dwelling, passing the baton over to another famous buyer, Rawson Marshall Thurber, the director behind Dodgeball, We’re The Millers, and Red Notice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Voice

Richard Gere Finds Buyer For $28M Northern Westchester Estate

Movie star Richard Gere has found a buyer for his $28 million suburban New York estate, according to a new report.Gere listed the 11,658 square-foot estate, located in Northern Westchester County, in the town of Pound Ridge, for $28 million, and moved to a smaller mansion in nearby North Salem, acc…
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
mansionglobal.com

A Sprawling $72 Million Waterfront Hamptons Estate Is Headed to the Market

This compound in the Hamptons is headed to the market. A more than 9-acre estate in the Hamptons—which was a part of the area’s biggest residential real estate deal of 2021—is set to hit the market Tuesday for $72 million, Mansion Global has learned. It will become one of the most expensive homes on the market in the area.
REAL ESTATE
The Staten Island Advance

NYC sanitation worker exam: 9 things to know when the application opens in June

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you want to join New York’s Strongest, the application to take the New York City sanitation exam will open in June. A sanitation worker for New York City performs the work and prepares and operates various types of equipment involved in street cleaning, waste collection, recycling collection, snow removal, encumbrance removal and waste disposal.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
mansionglobal.com

Jenna Bush Hager Lists New York City Condo for $5.375 Million

Jenna Bush Hager’s Tribeca apartment is coming on the market for $5.375 million. Jenna Bush Hager, the “Today” show host and daughter of former President George W. Bush, is listing her New York City apartment for $5.375 million. The Tribeca condo, in a boutique building with interiors...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Hamptons Equestrian Estate Sells in Two Deals for Over $22 Million

A more than 20-acre pastoral Hamptons, New York, compound that had been listed for $22.75 million sold Friday in two separate transactions. A more than 20-acre pastoral Hamptons, New York, compound that had been listed for $22.75 million sold Friday in two separate transactions, according to representatives for the listing.
REAL ESTATE
96.9 WOUR

Top Two New York Cities Everyone is Moving Out of

It comes as no surprise that people are moving out of New York state at alarming rates. But where they're moving from may surprise you. Pods compiled a list of moving trends over the past year and New York seems like a no-brainer when it comes to the loss of residents. But it's not New York City people are fleeing from.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy