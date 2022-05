Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiered on Paramount+ last week, and the second episode is on the way. The show's debut episode had a little fun with Star Trek fans. Early in the episode, Mr. Spock tells Capt. Pike that they are still missing Lt. Kirk, whom Pike personally requested, from the crew. Star Trek fans might immediately think that this is a young James T. Kirk, especially since they know that the series has cast Paul Wesley in the role. That turned out not to be the case. Instead, it's Lt. Samuel Kirk (played by Dan Jeannotte) who shows up on the bridge at the end of the episode. Who is Samuel Kirk? Fans of Star Trek: The Original Series likely already know, but if you're in the dark, we're here to help you out.

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO