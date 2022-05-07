ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Fried, Gooey, Yum: The Foods of LA County Fair

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA County Fair, the mega-midway-esque, competition-quirky, critter-cute spectacular, is celebrating its centennial in 2022, and its first springtime affair. True, the Pomona festival has long been a staple of late summer, but the...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 5

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomona, CA
Lifestyle
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Pomona, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Pomona, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Pomona, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Food & Drinks
SFGate

5 Best Places to Live in California

Thinking of moving ot California? You’re not alone. Spectacular weather, the largest economy in the country, and endless entertainment options are just a few of the reasons that more people live in California than any other state. From the sandy SoCal beaches to the forests of towering redwood trees and all of the agricultural land in between, the West Coast offers endless coastline and sunshine. Whether it’s pop culture or politics, the Golden State is a global trendsetter. While we couldn’t pick the best place to live in California, we did narrow it down to 5. Here’s our list of the best places to live in California:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

A look inside Bakersfield’s most expensive home for sale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Standing behind a gated driveway in the Country Club Estates neighborhood is the most expensive home on the Bakersfield market right now–listed at $2.995 million. The custom-built, single-family mansion was designed by the seller, an architect, according to the sellers’ agent Mary Christenson. Christenson said to protect her client, she did […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Greyson F

Love Taquitos? New California-Based Restaurant Serves Nothing But Them.

Enjoy a plate full of taquitos.Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández/Unsplash. There are all kinds of Mexican food favorites out there. However, when it comes to finger food and easy-to-eat offerings, few menu items can compete with the taquito. The rolled-up, fried to a crisp taco is just about as simple as it gets. Tortilla, filled with meat, possibly cheese, then rolled and fried. It’s easy to use, perfect for dipping into any collection of sauces, and it is a staple for everything from after-school meals to tailgates. And now, a taquito-centric restaurant is making the trek from Irvine, California to Arizona with not just a single location, but dozens.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Yum#Food Drink#The La County Fair#Chicken Charlie
Bakersfield Californian

Fish advisory issued for Lake Isabella

A state fish advisory issued Friday for Lake Isabella provides safe eating advice for black bass species Common Carp and Threadfin Shad. Lake Isabella is located approximately 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield. The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, or OEHHA, developed the recommendations based on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Santa Clarita Radio

Child Airlifted In Santa Clarita After Seizure

A child was airlifted from Central Park in Santa Clarita Friday evening after suffering a seizure. At around 6 p.m. Friday first responders received reports of a pediatric seizure on Pamplico Drive in Santa Clarita, according to spokesperson Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire department. Shortly after arriving...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Firefighters pay special visit to Fontana church

Firefighter paramedics from the San Bernardino County Fire Department paid a special visit to Fontana on April 29. The crew of ME-72 visited the Fontana First Assembly of God for the church’s Kids Day Celebration. Firefighter paramedics talked to the children about fire safety and emergency uses for 911...
FONTANA, CA
Secret LA

This Unique Boat Cinema Experience Has Finally Arrived In LA

Combining two of our favorite activities, watching movies and laying on the beach!. LA’s first “movies on the beach” experience, Boat Cinema , has taken over Castaic Lake Park Headquarters. Sitting on the outskirts of LA, Castaic Lake is a fun recreational area home to many activities from camping to water skiing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Surprise: The Flower Fields Will Bloom On

A bouquet of fresh flowers displayed in a vase by your living room window?. The flowers are beautiful, yes, and delightful to gaze upon, for sure, but sometimes these fragrant and frilly blossoms can offer up a surprise or two. For example? Just when you think the bouquet's run is...
CARLSBAD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy