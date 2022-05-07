ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton, ID

Grand Teton National Park to Begin Work at Jackson Lake Dam to Improve River Access Points

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
As a part of a multi-year project, Grand Teton National Park will begin working at the Jackson Lake Dam to improve the access points along the Snake River. According to the park, the project will “enhance the visitor experience, improve safety, restore the resilience of riparian areas, improve infrastructure, and emphasize accessibility for all.”

Earlier this week, the park announced that construction will soon begin on the north side of the dam. During the spring and summer, Grand Teton visitors may not notice much of a difference. Besides reserving a couple of parking spots for crews and equipment, there won’t be many changes. Folks can still fish and launch their boats at Jackson Lake Dam. Then, on September 6, the park will temporarily close the north side of the area.

This closure may continue as far into the future as spring of 2023. However, the park promises to give updates as well as alternate access suggestions.

“Features include a boat ramp which will accommodate two vehicles at a time, fully accessible sidewalks leading to two accessible fishing platforms, expanded parking, and improved site amenities including picnic tables, bench seating, and bicycle parking,” Grand Teton National Park shared in an official release. “Additionally, visitor use areas for viewing and providing educational information about the Snake River will be established.”

Grand Teton Encourages Visitors to Look and Listen for ‘Signs of Spring’ in the Park

In the meantime, before any major changes occur to the Snake River access points, Grand Teton encourages visitors to keep a sharp eye (and ear) out for tell-tale “signs of spring.”

One of the most obvious signs of the change in season for the park is the appearance of new wildlife. Now that the weather’s a bit warmer, visitors may see more birds during their trip.

“If you look and listen closely, signs of spring are beginning to pop up around Grand Teton,” the park shared on Instagram. “Bursts of vibrant blue dart across the landscape as mountain bluebirds return for the breeding season. Early season migrators, mountain bluebirds are often one of the first indications that spring has arrived.”

For the dry terrain, the start of spring means spotting the rare desert flower poking up through the brush.

“This year April brought much-needed moisture to the region, and early-season flowers are now beginning to bloom,” Grand Teton shared in another post. “As one of the first flowers to appear on the landscape, sagebrush buttercup are a sign of spring in Grand Teton, brightening the park with little pops of yellow.”

