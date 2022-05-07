ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard appears to flinch as Johnny Depp walks toward her in court

By Nicholas Hautman
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zi6oU_0fWK3sAu00

Amber Heard appeared to flinch as Johnny Depp walked toward her in court Thursday before a lunch break in their tense defamation trial .

The “Aquaman” actress stepped down from her second day on the stand at the same time that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star was leaving the Virginia courtroom in a now-viral video tweeted by a Law&Crime Network producer.

Heard was looking down at first and did not appear to notice that Depp had gotten out of his seat, but once she saw him approaching mere feet in front of her, she seemingly recoiled with a spooked expression on her face.

The “Adderall Diaries” star then backed into a corner as a guard stepped in between the exes and held out his hand, signaling the “Edward Scissorhands” actor not to come any closer.

Depp seemed to be unbothered by the near run-in, shrugging his shoulders and even letting out what looked like a chuckle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0ZDC_0fWK3sAu00
Amber Heard appeared to flinch after a near run-in with ex Johnny Depp in court Thursday.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

TMZ reported Saturday that the former couple’s entrances and exits are arranged by court deputies who work with the stars’ security teams to stagger the timing.

Depp, 58, sued Heard , 36, for defamation in 2019 over a Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote that she was a victim of sexual violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47t5R8_0fWK3sAu00
Depp is suing Heard for defamation.
AP

Heard did not name the “Sweeney Todd” star in the 2018 piece, but it was published after she obtained a restraining order against him in 2016 over his alleged abuse, which he has vehemently denied .

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages. Heard filed a $100 million countersuit in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtMVo_0fWK3sAu00
The exes’ trial is on a break until May 16.
AP

The “Rum Diary” co-stars were married from 2015 to 2017 .

The trial is on a break until May 16, and closing arguments are scheduled for May 27.

Comments / 73

dannyxyz123
1d ago

She was caught flat out laughing and quickly putting on her dramatic sad face when she remembered the camera was on her. It's hilarious to watch.

Reply
27
Weekend at Bidens
2d ago

With the voice recording admitting it all and the photos of jonnys wounds she should pay 50 mill and go to prgison

Reply
28
Penelope
3d ago

Since, both are to be considered abuser whether, physically, mentally, emotionally split the money both ways. However, if claiming she suffers from PTSD how is her coping skills with her toddler? Remember, she's an actress, an he's a actor. Depp called it quits first, an testimony from officer's, body guards, he on several occasions either removed here out of situation by wanting her out, or going into other rooms to avoid confrontations. There was testimony stating Heard would follow Depp to keep situation going emotionally abusive by verbally calling him names, etc. Let's also remember the past domestic issue with one of her ex girlfriend of a lover relationship that happened Heard caused. Now I believe Depp is NOT all innocence. I also feel a man shouldn't lay physical hands on any women, unless to defend himself from physical harm to get away from. Same with any woman regards to physical laying her hands, first on a man that possibly causes such harm back upon herself.

Reply(9)
14
Related
Daily Mail

Amber Heard's personal nurse testifies that the 'cocaine and liquor-addicted' actress had ever increasing outbursts of rage and was deeply jealous of Johnny Depp's fame - as his team rests its case

Amber Heard's personal nurse took the stand Tuesday as Johnny Depp's team rested its case. The court heard from Erin Falati, also known as Erin Boerum, the former nurse of Amber Heard who appeared by video deposition. Under questioning from one of Depp's lawyers, she walked through her notes of...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp

The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his 36-year-old ex-wife for $50 million in relation to a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote about allegedly facing ‘domestic violence;’ and she is counter-suing for $100 million! – is still taking Hollywood by storm. And it seems like everyone from fans to fellow A-listers aren’t shy of sharing their opinions, or letting the world know whose side they are on!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him ‘old and fat’ and his family was ‘devastated’ with the marriage

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him “old and fat” and that the actor’s family was “devastated” at his marriage to her.Christi Dembrowski made the claims as she took the stand as the first witness in the multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia, in which Depp claims that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser.She told the court that while she had seen Ms Heard “be nice” to her brother, she had also seen her “be not nice” and gave details of one such confrontation.“This one really stayed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
OK! Magazine

Social Media Loses It As Johnny Depp & Psychiatrist Seemingly Flirt In Court — Watch!

While fans can't peel their eyes away from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial, it looks like the actor has been in a trance of his own.In a viral TikTok post that's been viewed over 8 million times, a user shared a clip from the courtroom that shows the star, 58, looking at psychiatrist Dr. Shannon Curry, and after they break off their gaze, the latter gives off a sly smile."But that eye contact and the smirk," the text in the video reads as a sultry tune plays in the background. However, the woman who posted the TikTok noted...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
AOL Corp

Johnny Depp hugs his lawyer as judge denies Amber Heard's request to toss lawsuit

There is enough evidence to support Johnny Depp's $50 million claim of defamation. On Tuesday, the actor's legal team rested their case after 13 days of testimony as Depp says Amber Heard ruined his career by presenting herself as a victim of abuse. After hearing oral arguments by both sides, the judge denied a motion from Heard's legal team to dismiss the lawsuit.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Manager of Johnny Depp’s private island in the Bahamas says she intervened when Amber Heard ‘hit him with can’

The manager of Johnny Depp’s private island in the Bahamas has testified that she intervened after hearing Mr Depp saying that Amber Heard hit him with a can. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesEstate manager Tara Roberts appeared in court...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Sexual Violence#A Law Crime Network#Getty Images Tmz#Washington Post#Ap
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Amber Heard Will Reportedly Barely Appear In Aquaman 2; Netizens Want Emilia Clarke To Replace Jason Momoa's Leading Lady Instead Of Reducing Mera's Screen Time

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial for his defamation lawsuit against the latter is still ongoing. Amid their legal battle, there are reports that Heard will have less screen time in Aquaman 2, prompting fans to urge Warner Bros. to just replace her with Emilia Clarke because Mera is a significant character in the comic book.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Kicks Amber Heard's Friend Out Of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Trial

Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior. Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Death threats, taunting Depp fans, shirts branding her a liar: Amber Heard faces ‘culture’s wrath’ at trial

His fans heckle her outside the courthouse.Companies are selling merchandise branding her a liar.Social media users express desires to kill her.The public backlash Amber Heard now faces is the very same “culture’s wrath” she wrote about more than three years ago.Back in 2018, she penned an op-ed for The Washington Post titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”In the piece, she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse” and told how she had “felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out”.Those words are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Johnny Depp says fights with Amber Heard made him ‘vomit’ as he denies putting cigarette out on her

Johnny Depp testified in court that he would become “physically ill” and that he would have to go away and “vomit” during fights with ex-wife Amber Heard. Mr Depp also rejected the notion that he had put out cigarettes on Ms Heard, something she suggested in a recording played in court earlier on Monday. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

104K+
Followers
12K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy