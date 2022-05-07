Amber Heard appears to flinch as Johnny Depp walks toward her in court

Amber Heard appeared to flinch as Johnny Depp walked toward her in court Thursday before a lunch break in their tense defamation trial .

The “Aquaman” actress stepped down from her second day on the stand at the same time that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star was leaving the Virginia courtroom in a now-viral video tweeted by a Law&Crime Network producer.

Heard was looking down at first and did not appear to notice that Depp had gotten out of his seat, but once she saw him approaching mere feet in front of her, she seemingly recoiled with a spooked expression on her face.

The “Adderall Diaries” star then backed into a corner as a guard stepped in between the exes and held out his hand, signaling the “Edward Scissorhands” actor not to come any closer.

Depp seemed to be unbothered by the near run-in, shrugging his shoulders and even letting out what looked like a chuckle.

Amber Heard appeared to flinch after a near run-in with ex Johnny Depp in court Thursday. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

TMZ reported Saturday that the former couple’s entrances and exits are arranged by court deputies who work with the stars’ security teams to stagger the timing.

Depp, 58, sued Heard , 36, for defamation in 2019 over a Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote that she was a victim of sexual violence.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation. AP

Heard did not name the “Sweeney Todd” star in the 2018 piece, but it was published after she obtained a restraining order against him in 2016 over his alleged abuse, which he has vehemently denied .

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages. Heard filed a $100 million countersuit in 2020.

The exes’ trial is on a break until May 16. AP

The “Rum Diary” co-stars were married from 2015 to 2017 .

The trial is on a break until May 16, and closing arguments are scheduled for May 27.