SeaWorld surpasses major rescue milestone

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld has surpassed a major milestone in rescues.

It said it has rescued 40,000 injured, sick and orphaned animals.

SeaWorld has rescue teams in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego.

Together, they have rescued more than 40,000 animals spanning diverse species, including aquatic birds, pinnipeds, turtles, manatees, whales, dolphins, otters and a wide range of other mammals and fish.

The SeaWorld team of veterinarians and animal care experts have been caring for animals for more than 50 years.

“Our teams are responsible for the care and well-being of thousands of animals — both those rescued and in residence — and while we’d much rather live in a world where wildlife doesn’t need our help to thrive in healthy abundance, that’s not today’s reality,” said Chris Dold, chief zoological officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. “Rescue and rehabilitation can save the lives of individual animals, and in some cases supports the preservation of endangered and threatened species, like the Florida manatee. That is why we do this work, and why it is so important for accredited zoos and aquariums like ours to continue efforts to help animals that cannot survive on their own.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

