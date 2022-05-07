ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Starting at first

Schwindel is starting at first base and batting fifth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against...

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Heads to injured list

Perez was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left hamstring. Perez exited the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds with what was originally called left hamstring discomfort, but considering that he had to be helped off the field, it's no surprise to see his diagnosis already updated to something more serious. He doesn't yet have a clear return date but will be out for at least 10 days, with Michael Perez joining the active roster to split time at catcher with Andrew Knapp.
First week of NHL playoffs full of fast starts and blowouts

Turns out a two-goal lead is the safest lead in the first round of the NHL playoffs. A three-goal lead? Insurmountable. Fall behind at all in a game? Well, good luck. The first week of the NHL playoffs has been a stark contrast to the regular season that was full of multigoal comebacks and furious finishes. The team that scores first has won an astonishing 26 of 32 postseason games. Only one team — Pittsburgh — has erased a deficit of more than a goal. And 14 games have been decided by two or more goals (excluding empty-netters).
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Brought back from IL

The Rays reinstated Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll start at first base and serve as the Rays' cleanup hitter in the team's series finale in Seattle, according to Topkin. Infielder Isaac Paredes was sent to Triple-A Durham to...
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
Reds' Phillip Diehl: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

The Reds designated Diehl for assignment Monday. He'll end up losing his spot on both the Reds' 40-man roster and 26-man active roster with Cincinnati needing an opening on the latter for Luis Castillo (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in advance of his start Monday against the Brewers. During his nearly two-week stint with the big club, Diehl appeared in five games out of the bullpen and gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.2 innings.
Orioles' Shed Long: Starting rehab assignment

Long (lower leg) is set to begin his rehab assignment with Single-A Delmarva, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports. Long signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles in February, but he's been nursing a lower leg injury and yet to make his season debut. The 26-year-old played in 34 games with the Mariners in 2021, producing a .198/.258/.360 slash line with four homers, 17 RBI and a stolen base. Once healthy, Long will need to impress at Triple-A Norfolk to earn another shot in the big leagues.
Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Becoming reliever?

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Weaver (elbow) is working his way back as a reliever, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Weaver was part of the Diamondbacks' projected rotation during spring training, prior to a thumb injury late in training camp scrapped those plans. The right-hander opened the regular season in the bullpen, presumably to build up innings and pitch count on the path to being a starter again, but he suffered a pronator strain that landed him on the injured list. Apparently, the notion of returning to the rotation changed. Weaver has been throwing bullpen sessions with long toss in between. The Diamondbacks hope he can pitch in an extended spring training game soon.
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Exits with ankle contusion

Wisdom exited the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers with a left ankle contusion, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. Wisdom left the game in the sixth inning after appearing uncomfortable during a swing. X-rays returned negative, so he should be considered day-to-day until further details emerge. Nick Madrigal entered the game at second base to replace Wisdom while Jonathan Villar shifted to the hot corner.
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Suffers first blown save of season

Melancon (0-3) took the loss and blew a save against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one. The game was a pitchers' duel throughout, with Arizona breaking through for a run in the bottom of the eighth to take a 1-0 lead. Melancon was tasked with closing things out for Arizona but was unable to do so, allowing three straight two-out singles that allowed four runs to cross the plate. This was the veteran closer's first blown save as a member of the Diamondbacks after successfully converting his first five opportunities.
Rays' Manuel Margot: Shaken up after stolen bag

Margot left Monday's game against the Angels after sliding awkwardly into second base, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot appeared to stumble as he slid headfirst into second base, and while he did successfully steal the bag, he would have to leave the game after a conversation with the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready to pitch two innings

Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to pitch a two-inning simulated game this week at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that he wants Strasburg to build up his pitch count a bit more before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so the 33-year-old seems likely to remain in Florida for at least another week. The Nationals have been bringing Strasburg along slowly as he works his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which cut short his 2021 season. Since he'll presumably require multiple rehab starts before returning from the 10-day injured list, Strasburg appears unlikely to make his 2022 Nationals debut until June.
Angels' Max Stassi: Resting Monday

Stassi will sit Monday against the Rays, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Stassi sits after starting five of the last six games, something he didn't do at any point in April. Chad Wallach will take over behind the plate.
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Sitting again Monday

Knapp is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Knapp will stick on the bench for the second game in a row after he also sat in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Reds. Even though No. 1 catcher Roberto Perez was placed on the injured list Saturday with a hamstring issue that is expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period, Knapp looks as though he might have to settle for a timeshare at the position with Michael Perez.
Penguins' Kris Letang: Picks up two helpers in Game 4

Letang recorded two assists, three hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers. Letang assisted on Sidney Crosby's power-play tally in the first period before adding another helper on Danton Heinen's goal in the second. The veteran defenseman has three assists in the series after recording a career-best 68 points (10 goals and 58 assists) during the regular season. In 146 career playoff contests, Letang has 22 goals and 67 assists.
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sent back to minors

The Rays optioned Paredes to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes will lose his spot on the 26-man active roster after the Rays reinstated Ji-Man Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. During his week-long stay with Tampa Bay, Paredes appeared in six games and went 5-for-19 with a double, two runs and two RBI.
Padres' Luke Voit: Looking to regain timing at plate

Voit (biceps) has returned to San Diego and is expected to get some live at-bats at the Padres' facility over the next few days before returning from the 10-day injured list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Voit believes the biceps issue that resulted in his placement on the IL...
Padres' Tim Hill: Out with shoulder inflammation

Hill landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to shoulder inflammation, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Hill has struggled to start the season, striking out just one batter in 5.2 innings while giving up seven runs on 11 hits. He'll now miss potentially an extended period, though the team hasn't specified exactly when he's expected back. Ray Kerr was recalled to give the Padres another lefty in the bullpen in Hill's absence.
