Idaho Falls, ID

Students at Sunnyside Elementary make the community better

By Seth Ratliff
 3 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local children set out to help the less fortunate today at Sunnyside Elementary.

The school kicked off their Better World Day with some Big projects.

Kindergartners to Sixth graders spent the day helping out the Idaho Falls area Humanitarian Center.

"We are making file folder games," said sixth-grader Russel Nelson. "The sixth graders are we are coloring them and then sending them to the humanitarian center."

Students were abuzz with the spirit of service as they made packets for the center.

"I'm quite excited to just kind of know that we're even though we're just doing the coloring part of it, we're still helping something like really big and we're helping some kids who don't have some things that we have," said sixth-grader Taylor Lee.

Other grades worked together to make coloring kits, baby rattles, and hygiene kits.

Parents were seen working side by side with students to prepare for the event.

"The parents have been just terrific and the kids have brought in their supplies to the classroom and so excited to kind of help count them and see what we have and what we need," said student council mentor Lori Farnsworth. "In student council and our classrooms have all been a big part of that, especially in the fifth grade."

Members of the student council helped plan activities and projects based on the natural disasters they've studied in the past year.

Many of those students grew up participating in Better World Day.

"We put like a bunch of supplies just in case if anything were to happen," said fifth-grader and student council member Emree Josephson. "So like pairs of socks just in case if they win some and then like a natural disaster or just if they don't have any."

Teachers say the projects are a life lesson for all of us.

"You can have a positive impact on someone else, whether it is in your family, in your classroom, in your community or worldwide," said sixth-grade teacher Melissa Hiltbrand. "And so Better World Day is really a great culmination and celebration of being able to just have a good influence on people around you."

