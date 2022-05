The Buccaneers just spent their first pick of the draft on an interior lineman and have little money in cap space. Is Ndamukong Suh still a part the future?. The NFL is all about finding the best ways to bring cheap and young options onto a roster while also giving the team the best chance to win. This sometimes comes at the expense of veteran players, but the league is a business after all.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO