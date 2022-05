Take a look at the score sheet, and you might think Taylor Hall was average at best for the Bruins on Sunday. The second-line winger was held pointless and didn’t even register a shot on goal. He took a penalty, had two giveaways and even lost a pair of faceoffs to boot. That being said, the former Hart Trophy winner also had one of the most important plays of the series as the Bruins evened their Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series with the Hurricanes at two games apiece.

