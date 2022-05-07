Every Premier League Hall of Fame inductee

Bruno Fernandes has refused to be drawn on what the future may hold for Man Utd, admitting that 'many things need to be fixed' at the club. United were officially dumped out of the race for a Champions League place on Saturday after being dismantled by mid-table Brighton on the south coast. The 4-0 defeat also means the Red Devils are guaranteed to end the season with their lowest points tally in the Premier League era.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO