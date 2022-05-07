ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, Compromise Street begins to flood in Annapolis. Flooding of much of the City Dock parking lot is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tides at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy are at 1:57 AM and 2:01 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/02 PM 3.0 1.6 1.8 1.0 Minor 11/01 AM 2.9 1.5 1.8 1.0 Minor 11/02 PM 2.8 1.4 1.6 0.5 Minor 12/02 AM 3.0 1.6 1.7 0.5 Minor 12/02 PM 2.7 1.3 1.6 1.0 Minor 13/04 AM 3.0 1.6 1.5 0.5 Minor
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Randolph County, AR
Pocahontas, AR
Arkansas Cars
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Dyer; Lake; Lauderdale The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas...Missouri Mississippi River at Caruthersville For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MAY 20 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Caruthersville. * WHEN...Until Friday, May 20. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Sloughs are flooding fields just north of Chisholm Lake, Tennessee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 26.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.4 feet Saturday evening. - Action stage is 29.0 feet. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DYER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 12:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for New Madrid, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: New Madrid; Pemiscot The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Missouri Mississippi River Above Tiptonville For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River Above Tiptonville. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Fields are flooding east of Point Pleasant, Missouri. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 30.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.3 feet Saturday evening. - Action stage is 34.0 feet. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Pocahontas
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Marquette County through 230 PM EDT At 153 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West Ishpeming, or near Ishpeming, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Marquette County, including the following locations... Halfway Village, Diorite and Sugarloaf Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Overnight temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 30s with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 in the cold prone areas of these zones. * WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sensitive plants and vegetation should be protected.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .This update expands the Red Flag Warning into the Four Corners region for this afternoon through mid-evening. The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * AREA AND TIMING...North Central Mountains, Northwest and West Central Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley from this afternoon until mid evening, and from late Wednesday morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For today, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. For Wednesday, southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent with long durations of single digit relative humidities as well as fair to poor overnight recoveries for many areas. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Long range spotting and dangerous fire behavior will be possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
#Flood#Black Rivers#Arkansas Black
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 13:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ballard; Carlisle; Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski, Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties. .Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers and minor flooding is now expected at Cairo. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Cairo. * WHEN...From late Thursday night to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly agricultural bottomland and low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 40.5 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 40.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .This update expands the Red Flag Warning into the Four Corners region for this afternoon through mid-evening. The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect until 9 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau from noon through 9 PM MDT today and again Wednesday from late morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, slightly stronger for Wednesday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent with long durations of single digit relative humidities as well as fair to poor overnight recoveries for many areas. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Color Country Mountains; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 496 AND 497 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tides at Point Lookout is are 9:55 PM and 10:04 AM. The next high tides at Piney Point is are 10:48 PM and 11:06 AM. The next high tides at Coltons Point are at 11:24 PM and 11:42 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/11 PM 4.0 2.4 2.5 1.0 Moderate 11/10 AM 3.8 2.2 2.4 1.0 Moderate 11/11 PM 3.8 2.2 2.3 1.0 Moderate 12/11 AM 3.6 2.0 2.2 1.0 Moderate 13/12 AM 3.6 2.0 2.0 1.0 Moderate
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tides at Alexandria are at 4:18 PM and 5:00 AM.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of these Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY ALONG AND WEST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN AND ADJACENT HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING FROM 10 AM TO 9PM MDT THURSDAY ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The dry and windy pattern combined with unseasonable warmth and an unstable air mass will create widespread critical fire weather conditions through the midweek period. All areas will be at risk through the mid-evening hours. The main focus will be for western and central parts of the state on Wednesday. That said, an hour or two of critical fire weather conditions cannot be ruled out in western NMZ104-108. On Thursday, the main focus will be along and east of the central mountain chain. Haines values will reach the highest category (6) for each afternoon. Extremely dry conditions are expected Friday into the upcoming weekend, but lighter winds are forecast. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning through 9 PM MDT this evening and again from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT on Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch on Thursday is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains this afternoon until mid-evening, and Thursday from late morning until mid-evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For today, south and southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For Thursday, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...3 to 9 percent, lowest on Thursday, with long duration periods of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
CURRY COUNTY, NM

