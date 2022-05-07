ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Man pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M from Maryland company

SFGate
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to the theft of more than $1.8 million from the Maryland company where he worked, according to a federal prosecutor. Duane G. Larmore, 47, of Salisbury, Maryland, pleaded guilty...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Salisbury, MD
State
Maryland State
Salisbury, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

80-Year-Old Florida Grandpa Arrested for CP

80-Year-Old Florida Grandpa Arrested for CPFlorida Mugshot. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested an 80-year-old Venice man for Possession of Child Abuse Material. Detectives began their investigation in January when they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an image depicting child exploitation uploaded to a Microsoft server.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
SFGate

Amazon driver gets 10 years for fatal crash while on meth

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man delivering packages as a contractor for Amazon has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a fatal crash in South Carolina while high on methamphetamine, prosecutors said. Semahj N. Rittenburg, 30, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erek Barron
SFGate

California mother’s murder charge for fetal death is dropped

HANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors in central California on Monday dropped a murder charge against a woman in connection with the death of her unborn child through drug use. The decision by the Kings County district attorney's office to dismiss the charge against Adora Perez was a “victory for justice and the rule of law,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.
KINGS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy