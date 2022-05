NEW YORK (AP) — Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high, pushing prices at the gas pump to painful heights. Drivers were paying $4.37 for a gallon of regular Tuesday, on average, according to AAA. That's 25 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.40 more than a year ago.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO