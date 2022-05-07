9-month-old, 2 adults injured in I-290 rollover crash

CHICAGO — A baby and two adults were injured in a rollover crash on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The Chicago Fire Department was called to a rollover crash just before 7 a.m. Saturday on the westbound I-290 at Ogden Avenue. When officials arrived at the scene, they found an SUV had rolled over onto its roof.

A 35-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 9-month-old boy were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No further information was provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.