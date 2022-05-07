ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

9-month-old, 2 adults injured in I-290 rollover crash

WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmyBY_0fWJyCcR00

CHICAGO — A baby and two adults were injured in a rollover crash on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The Chicago Fire Department was called to a rollover crash just before 7 a.m. Saturday on the westbound I-290 at Ogden Avenue. When officials arrived at the scene, they found an SUV had rolled over onto its roof.

A 35-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 9-month-old boy were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 4

Trae Franklin
3d ago

hope everybody okay somebody needs to invent some type of safety bag shelter for baby car seats that wraps the baby firmly with some type of soft safe materials

Reply
3
Related
WGN News

27-year-old woman shot to death on West Side

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old woman was shot to death in Lawndale early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue at around 5 a.m. when she sustained a gunshot wound to the left armpit. The woman self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced […]
LAWNDALE, IL
WGN News

North Chicago man mowing lawn killed in drive-by shooting

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A North Chicago man mowing his lawn was killed Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting, police said. Just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a 49-year-old man critically injured from at least one gunshot. […]
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Driver killed in crash on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a fatal accident on the Kennedy Expressway Friday morning. According to Illinois State Police, the accident involving two vehicles happened around 1:45 a.m. on outbound I-90 near Cumberland Avenue. Preliminary information indicates the driver of one vehicle went through a construction lane closure and hit a parked, unoccupied […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
WGN News

Tinley Park 17-year-old killed days after father says he ‘did not trust her’ to go to school prom, court docs show

**DISCLAIMER: Story contains graphic details and expletives that some may find disturbing. Reader discretion is strongly advised. TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Grisly details released surrounding the murder of a 17-year-old Tinley Park girl reveal the teen’s father revoked permission for her to attend prom because he didn’t trust her. Documents also show she feared he […]
TINLEY PARK, IL
WGN News

Chicago man gets 105 years in ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Stroger Hospital#Wgn Tv
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Two women stabbed after argument in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two women are in serious condition after being stabbed in the South Chicago neighborhood Saturday night.Police said around 11 p.m., the women, 22 and 32, were standing on the sidewalk in the 8100 block of South Coles when a known man began stabbing them after an argument. Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition with stab wounds to the body.No one is in custody, Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 killed, 1 wounded in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO — Two men were killed and another man was wounded in a West Pullman shooting Saturday afternoon, according to officials. Police said two men were near the street in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown vehicle. A gunman exited the vehicle and […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

2 wounded, 1 critically in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A shooting on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon left two men wounded, with one man in critical condition, police said. According to police, the two men were in the 3800 block of South Princeton Avenue just before 5:35 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire from an unknown direction. A 20-year-old man […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy