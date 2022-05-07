9-month-old, 2 adults injured in I-290 rollover crash
CHICAGO — A baby and two adults were injured in a rollover crash on the Eisenhower Expressway.
The Chicago Fire Department was called to a rollover crash just before 7 a.m. Saturday on the westbound I-290 at Ogden Avenue. When officials arrived at the scene, they found an SUV had rolled over onto its roof.
A 35-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 9-month-old boy were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No further information was provided.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 4