Cody Rhodes successfully defeated Seth Rollins for the second time on pay-per-view on Sunday, taking down "The Visionary" at WrestleMania Backlash with a roll-up and a handful of tights. Rhodes nailed his second Cross Rhodes of the match and attempted to go for a third, only for Rollins to keep countering out of his moves and attempt to roll him up. Rhodes finally managed to counter one of those roll-ups with one of his own, grabbing Rollins' tights as the referee counted the pin. "The American Nightmare" flashed two fingers as he walked up the entrance ramp while Rollins was left seething in the ring.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO