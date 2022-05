The Boston Red Sox are going back to basics against an unfamiliar opponent, in the form of the Atlanta Braves, in an effort to end their startling slump. The lineup changes Boston manager Alex Cora makes for Tuesday’s series-opening matchup with Atlanta hearken back to a more-promising point in the season. The Red Sox on April 20 were 6-5 and had won five out of their previous seven games. Boston fell to the Toronto Blue Jays that night, and Cora subsequently made some big changes to his team’s batting order. The Red Sox’s fortunes since have worsened with the, having gone 4-12 since April 21, including their current five-game skid.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO