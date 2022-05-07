Netflix ‘down’: Thousands of viewers report issues with popular streaming service

NETFLIX was down for thousands of viewers this afternoon, according to a tech status site.

The streaming service was said to be facing the most problems in London and Manchester.

Netflix is down for thousands of users Credit: AFP

One user wrote online: "Is Netflix down or something? I’m not able to watch ANYTHING."

Some 85 per cent of reported problems are to do with video streaming while 12 per cent are to do with the app.

Two per cent of reports in the past 24 hours have complained about the website.

Reported outages peaked this afternoon on DownDetector.

However, after hundreds of reports between 2pm and 5pm, it appears most of the problems have been resolved.

DownDetector tracks is the world's most popular for tech service status information.

It collates status updates through reports, social media and other sources.