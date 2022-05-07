ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a gardening pro – Eight herbs you can grow easily in your garden and save yourself money at the grocery store

By Adrian Zorzut
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A GARDENING pro has listed eight herbs you can grow easily in your garden to help you save money at the grocery store.

Herbs are a great way to add instant flavor to a bland meal and having them on tap will be a blessing on your pocket and your taste buds.

A gardening expert has revealed the best eight herbs to plant to save you money at the till
Thyme is a great flavor enhancer and is cheap and easy to grow Credit: Getty

Rebecca Sears, chief gardening guru at Ferry-Morse, said while some perennial herbs will only grow in warmer climates, there are plenty of innovative gardens solutions to bypass that problem, including leaving them on a protected counter or indoor window sill, MSN reports.

Rebecca said that perennial herbs "are great to add to your garden if you love to cook and want to have a reliable supply that grows back every year".

Of course, not all are the same and will need varying levels of light and watering depending on their variety.

"Herbs like thyme, oregano, mint, and rosemary need full sun, whereas lavender and sage will do just fine in partial shade," Rebecca said.

If ever in doubt, check the back of the seed packet for instructions.

The green finger fanatic said: "How often you water your herbs also depends on the variety—chives and mint should be watered one to two times per week, but thyme and rosemary don’t need as much hydration once established (once every 10 to 15 days is plenty)."

You can bet these herbs will transform your meals, Sears says.

"What I love about homegrown herbs is the aroma—dried or ground herbs [like those that are store-bought] lose their punch over time.

"Cooking with fresh herbs provides wonderful aromatics and a clean, pure flavor. [Quite simply,] fresh herbs elevate any meal."

Herbs are also known for being nutritious.

"As I always tell my clients, herbs are one of the most powerful sources of antioxidants," says New York City-based dietitian Jennifer Maeng.

"Herbs also add so much flavor to food so if you are trying to cut down on salt, try flavoring your food with fresh herbs.

"Thankfully, herbs are really easy to grow especially by your sunny windowsill. All you need to do is water them regularly."

Among the herbs to plant is parsley, which goes well on pretty much any meal and packs a flavorful punch.

"Parsley is high in vitamin C and K and is loaded with antioxidants," Maeng said.

"It’s great in not just Italian foods but to add to salad, make sauces with, and to garnish."

Cilantro is another and goes well on tacos, in salsa and on top of grain bowls and is jam-packed with vitamins K, C, and A, Maeng said.

"Cilantro also has many different types of antioxidants, one of which is polyphenols, which is responsible for reducing inflammation and preventing cell damage."

Next is Chives, which are a perfect match on potatoes, omelettes or salads and grilled fish.

Mint is another great option and better yet, it's a solid source of vitamin A, folate and iron.

"Menthol in mint tea, in particular, can be helpful when experiencing menstrual cramps during your period due to its direct impact on a receptor called Transient Receptor Potential Melastatin–8," Maeng said.

Earthy, savory sage is another easy herb to grow.

"My favorite quick and easy weeknight dinner is mushroom ravioli tossed in a brown butter sage sauce," Maeng said.

"This classic Northern Italian sauce takes five minutes to prepare and the fresh sage sizzled in the butter smells and tastes amazing. Don’t forget to grate a little bit of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese on top!"

It's also great for treating coughs, she claimed.

Thyme has antiviral and antibacterial properties, the dietitian states, which is why it's used for gingivitis.

"I chop some up, mix it with olive oil and salt and pepper, then toss with cubed butternut squash," Sears adds.

"Spread out the squash on a baking sheet and roast at 400 degrees for about 35 minutes until golden and tender. Divine."

Rosemary is a strong favorite among meat-eater and roast addicts for its elaborate and full body taste. It's perfect for marinades and is high in antioxidants.

Last but not least is Basil.

This humble herb is best with pasta dishes and pairs well with pesto and red tomato plates.

"Basil is high in many vitamins and minerals but it is especially abundant in antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin," Maeng said.

"Lutein belongs to the carotenoid group which is essential for eye health."

Parsley goes well with potatoes salads and is great on soups Credit: Getty
The humble basil leaf - it's perfect on pretty much any pasta dish Credit: Getty

IN THIS ARTICLE
