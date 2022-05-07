ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID cases hitting levels not seen since omicron spikes

By Kiran Dhillon
 3 days ago

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York has passed 10,000 COVID cases a day, a number not seen since January. More than half of those are in the city.

Dr. Deena Gupta-Adimoolam, a primary care specialist, said she believes the variant responsible is up to 30% more transmissible than previous variants. The relaxing of mask requirements has also contributed to the surge, she added.

“We are in a much different place than we were a year ago,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. “We have vaccines, we have boosters we have many antigen tests … and we have therapeutics.”

But where the city, and the nation, lags behind is actually receiving those boosters. Only 38% of New Yorkers have received their first booster; there’s no data showing how many have received the second booster shot, which is only being given to those 50 and older.

Experts said, while there is an increase in overall cases, there’s not enough data to determine whether or not New York City is experiencing a fifth wave of the disease.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

