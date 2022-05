Kyle Larson had a strong season in 2021, when he posted 10 victories en route to the NASCAR Cup Series championship. That success has many feeling negatively about his performance this year since he has captured the checkered flag just once in his first 11 starts, with that win coming at Fontana in the second race of the campaign. Larson still has time to live up to the lofty expectations, however, since he didn't post his second win of 2021 until his 15th start at Charlotte. The 29-year-old will now participate in the 2022 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. Larson has recorded five top-five finishes in eight series starts on the NASCAR Darlington track and has been runner-up three straight times after coming in third in the 2018 fall race.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO