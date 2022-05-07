ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot outside Atlanta club, ends up arrested on unrelated assault charges

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
Marquese Sinkfield (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA — A man was shot and went to the hospital for treatment, but ended up arrested on several charges.

According to police, on Saturday at 2 a.m. officers went to Emory University Hospital in Midtown on a call of a person shot. When officers got to the hospital, they saw a man, Marquese Sinkfield, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The police investigation indicated the man may have been walking near Courtland Street and Baker Street in Northeast Atlanta when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the leg. Officers found out there had been an altercation outside of a club at 134 Baker Street and that’s when the shooting started.

While police were getting information from the man, they noticed he was avoiding some of their questions.

Officers found out that Sinkfield was wanted out of Dekalb County on charges of rape, battery – family violence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and three counts of aggravated assault.

He was taken into custody and transported to jail after being released from the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting remains active.

Court filings detail several phone calls between then DA, killers in days leading to Arbery murder

Comments / 20

donny hamilton
3d ago

I know female with that same last name I wonder if they are kin to each other. Stay out trouble y’all

Reply
3
