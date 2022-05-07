ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wayne Rooney: Derby face big 24 hours in battle to secure club’s future

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hB5k_0fWJwSzt00

Wayne Rooney admits Derby are facing a “big 24 hours” for the future of the club after the Sky Bet Championship season ended with a 1-0 home defeat to Cardiff.

American businessman Chris Kirchner is moving close to a takeover but the ownership of Pride Park, which belongs to former owner Mel Morris, remains a stumbling block.

On the field Derby dominated but could not find a way past Dillon Phillips, who kept Cardiff in the game with a string of excellent saves.

He denied Liam Thompson before clawing out a Tom Lawrence drive that was heading for the top corner and then blocked a Louie Sibley shot at the back post.

Cardiff improved after the break and they struck the decisive blow in the 55th minute when Eli King set up Jordan Hugill to beat Ryan Allsop from six yards.

Derby pressed hard but could not find a telling finish with Ravel Morrison twice firing over before Phillips denied Curtis Davies in stoppage time.

After the game, Rooney’s attention moved to the future of the club he tried to save from relegation despite a points deduction for entering administration.

The Derby boss said: “I know Chris (Kirchner) has done everything, I was with him until 2:30am this morning in meetings exploring every possibility. He’s put a lot of time and effort into trying to acquire the club and the stadium is the last piece, everything else is done.

“I know there are meetings going on now, so hopefully that will be positive and we can all look forward to an exciting summer with players coming in, players re-signing contracts and the start of this club trying to move forward.

“On the other hand, if it doesn’t happen I’m really concerned for the club so I think it’s a big 24 hours.

“There has been an awful lot of work from the council, from Chris and his team and myself to try and make sure this does happen but ultimately it’s out of our hands.

“Talks are ongoing now and this club has to move forward, it has to. It would be such a shame and a loss to football if it doesn’t.”

Derby City Council is trying to find a solution to the problem of the stadium ownership and Rooney had this message for Morris: “I hope he’s watched the game and what the lads have tried to achieve this season, let us rebuild the club.”

Cardiff manager Steve Morison said: “It was excellent. We knew we wouldn’t have a lot of the ball, they are a really good team and, very much like the game we had at our place, we set up the same way.

“We frustrated them first half, didn’t really give them any clear-cut chances and we knew we could grow into the game. I picked a team that allowed us to make changes and positive changes to win the game when needed.

“The lads have shown how much it meant to them when people have questioned about whether they care or not and we saw right at the death when Dill (Dillon Phillips) saves the ball and everyone goes to congratulate him because it does mean something and it does hurt when we lose.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Allsop
Person
Mel Morris
Person
Tom Lawrence
Person
Liam Thompson
Person
Louie Sibley
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Jordan Hugill
Person
Curtis Davies
Person
Ravel Morrison
Person
Steve Morison
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff#The Sky Bet Championship#American#Eli King
newschain

Antonio Conte accuses Jurgen Klopp of looking for excuses after draw with Spurs

Antonio Conte says Jurgen Klopp was looking for an “excuse or an alibi” when he criticised Tottenham’s style of play following their 1-1 draw on Saturday. Spurs were more than worthy of their point after they put in a resilient defensive display to stop the title chasers and they could easily have left Anfield with all three points had they been more clinical in attack.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
newschain

A closer look at the battle for survival in the Premier League

The battle for Premier League survival is fast approaching the point of no return with only one place remaining after the latest round of fixtures. Watford will join Norwich in next season’s Sky Bet Championship as a result of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, but with Aston Villa, Brentford and Newcastle all nine points clear of the bottom three and effectively, if not yet mathematically safe, the field for the final push is now taking shape.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy