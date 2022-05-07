ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Millwall boss Gary Rowett proud despite falling short of play-offs

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l20w5_0fWJwPLi00

Gary Rowett says it is impossible to be disappointed after his Millwall side just came up short in their Sky Bet Championship play-off bid with a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

The Lions came into the game needing a win and other results to go their way to have a chance of securing a top-six finish but fell to defeat courtesy of Kieffer Moore’s late strike.

In the end, even a win would not have been good enough given the victories for Sheffield United and Luton – and boss Rowett insists his overriding feeling is of pride.

He said: “It’s been a tough season in many ways, we’ve had to work incredibly hard – probably a lot harder than we normally would have to work in a season just to find ways to win games.

“But the team find a way because it has got such character and such hunger and drive and, even today, I think we’d give the game a really good go.

“It’s been a good season and I’ve said that to the players in there. Don’t be downhearted.

“We should all be very proud of what we’ve achieved. As a manager, I’m always going to be a little bit more miserable because I want to get into the top six, but I think for the players, they’ve given everything and I can’t really ask for a lot more from them.”

While Millwall face up to another season in the Championship with a squad that will be weakened by departures of big players such as Jed Wallace, Benik Afobe and Oliver Burke, Bournemouth are looking up at the Premier League.

Victory meant the Cherries finished second, just two points adrift of Fulham and for boss Scott Parker there is a basis to mount their top-flight campaign on the back of his rock solid defence.

Parker, whose side conceded fewer than anyone else in the division, said: “I wanted to make sure that my team produced the performance objectives, in terms of we had things to play for – the record of clean sheets today in this division.

“Can we get a clean sheet to be the team that have the most clean sheets in his division? Can we be the team that have conceded the least amount of goals? Can we be the team that have lost the least amount of games in this division as well?

“One million per cent we are going to need to build on that because we’re going into a division next year that is ruthless, is clinical.

“It’s another 10 steps up, the gap between the Championship and the Premier League. It is vast, we’re going to need to build our game on a real solidness as a team, not just the keeper and a back four really. As a unit, as a team.

“We’re going to need to give ourselves a constant solid foundation really so it puts us in good stead in saying that we’re going to face some challenges, of course we are.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

A closer look at the battle for survival in the Premier League

The battle for Premier League survival is fast approaching the point of no return with only one place remaining after the latest round of fixtures. Watford will join Norwich in next season’s Sky Bet Championship as a result of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, but with Aston Villa, Brentford and Newcastle all nine points clear of the bottom three and effectively, if not yet mathematically safe, the field for the final push is now taking shape.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Parker
Person
Benik Afobe
Person
Jed Wallace
Person
Oliver Burke
Person
Kieffer Moore
Person
Gary Rowett
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millwall#Fulham#Bournemouth#Lions#The Premier League
newschain

Callum Davidson: Premiership survival would match Saints’ historic cup double

Callum Davidson believes cinch Premiership survival would be just as big an achievement as St Johnstone’s historic cup double last season. The Perth club stunned Scottish football in February 2021 by winning the League Cup for the first time with a 1-0 final win over Livingston, before then adding Scottish Cup courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Hibernian.
SPORTS
newschain

Charles to read Queen’s Speech in historic development

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge will open Parliament on the Queen’s behalf in a historic, unprecedented move which will see Charles read the Queen’s Speech. The monarch, 96, reluctantly pulled out of the major ceremonial occasion – nearly 60 years after she last missed it – following advice from her royal doctors as she continues to experience “episodic mobility problems”.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

Dangerous winds are expected across north-east New Mexico, complicating the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities. The region’s largest city – Las Vegas, home to 13,000 people – is largely safe from danger after firefighters mostly stopped a blaze there from moving east.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Critics hit out at Government’s Rwanda plans over human rights concerns

Campaigners have said the Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda has “no place” in the UK’s asylum system after assessments raised human rights concerns. The Home Office set out more detail on its policy in a series of documents, after confirming it will this week inform the first asylum seekers they could be flown to the East African nation under the latest deportation agreement.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy