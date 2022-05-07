Firebirds survive game 1 against the Greyhounds, 5-3

TRAVERSE CITY -- Coming in at #4 in the latest state softball polls has Traverse City St. Francis feeling pretty good about this season and quite frankly so does their offense. After two innings of work they led Charlevoix 12-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday and...
Eastern Michigan football assistant coach Fred Reed has died at age 54, the school announced on Sunday afternoon. Reed, EMU’s defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach, had seven seasons at the school under head coach Chris Creighton, part of a 27-year coaching career. "Please keep Coach Reed's family...
Durral Brooks’ list of Division I offers continues to grow. Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s 6-foot-2 sophomore point guard announced on his Twitter account Saturday that he has received an offer from the University of Michigan. He also was offered by Michigan State in March.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Secchia Stadium and the Michigan State Spartans will play host to the Big Ten Softball Tournament this week (May 11-14). The Spartans were questionable to participate, they needed two wins against Rutgers this weekend, but the series was canceled due to COVID Protocols within the Spartan program.
The Detroit Red Wings have had no draft lottery luck, just the opposite. They will take part in the NHL draft lottery for the sixth year in a row on Tuesday (6:30 p.m., ESPN) and hope to move up for the first time. The Red Wings, after finishing eighth from...
The Grand Rapids Griffins' season may have ended earlier than they had hoped, but coach Ben Simon heads into the offseason confident his players gained valuable experience that will serve them well. The Griffins (33-35-6, 74 points) finished seventh in the Central Division in 2021-22, missing the Calder Cup Playoffs...
MUSKEGON – The Ravenna softball team might not catch Oakridge in the West Michigan Conference title race, but they gained the next best thing Saturday, as they clipped their league rivals in a 7-4 win to clinch the Greater Muskegon Athletic Association Tier 1 championship at Reeths-Puffer High School.
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for May 9, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. SOFTBALL: WESTERN WINNING WHILE IT WORKS. Winning isn’t everything to the...
The Tigers and Red Wings aren’t the only teams in town you can cheer for right now. You can also head to the soccer field and cheer on the Detroit City Football Club. DCFC players Maxi Rodriguez and Pato Botello Faz talked with “Live In The D” host Jason Carr about how fans are rallying around the soccer team and how much it means to them.
Each week during the spring season, fans can vote for the Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Friday morning and the winners will be announced shortly after. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Miguel Cabrera looks different at the plate this year for the Detroit Tigers. He is trying to hit the ball where it is pitched not always trying to swing from the heels for a home run. Cabrera will play this year and next and if he keeps playing within himself at his age of 39 I think he can have a productive end to his playing career.
MARNE – Dry eyes were hard to find in Berlin Raceway’s Victory Lane after a pair of veterans won feature races Saturday night. Hector Garcia Jr. opened the three-in-one program with a win in a 15-lap 4-Cylinder main while Terry Senneker closed out the night with a victory in the Super Late Model feature, and neither driver had much luck when it came to fighting back tears.
MUSKEGON – It is once again time to recognize some of the top performers of the past week with the MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week poll. Readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle can vote as many times as they want from now until noon Friday. This week’s winner will be announced Friday afternoon with a separate post highlighting the player and their accomplishments so far this season.
This time, Jaden Clobes got the job. This time, he might be ready. Clobes, the former Bay City All Saints and Midland High girls basketball coach, was named the new Saginaw Heritage girls basketball coach, replacing Eugene Seals. “This is kind of a dream come true,” Clobes said. “I’m following...
