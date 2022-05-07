Seahawks HC Pete Carroll thinks Drew Lock would have been first QB picked in 2022 draft

Drew Lock is set to be Seattle's starter this season. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

In early March, the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

While quarterback Drew Lock was part of the package in exchange for Wilson, many believed the Seahawks would select Wilson's successor in last week's draft. However, the draft came and went with no quarterback selected by the Seahawks.

A guest on Sports Radia KJR in Seattle, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave Lock a considerable vote of confidence.

"I think he'd have been the first guy picked, of quarterbacks anyway," Carroll said. "He'd have been the first guy in this draft. I don't have any hesitation saying that."

A second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft, Lock played in six games last season, going 0-3 as a starter for Denver. Lock started 21 games over three seasons in Denver, going 8-13 with a 59.3 completion percentage, passing for 25 touchdowns, 20 interceptions and 4,740 yards.

The Seahawks currently have four quarterbacks on their roster, including Lock, veteran Geno Smith, Jacob Eason and undrafted free agent Levi Lewis.

Last season, Smith started three games for Seattle, going 1-2 with a 68.4 completion percentage, throwing for 702 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

The eight-year veteran has played in 45 career NFL games with the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants and Seahawks, posting a 58.8 completion percentage while throwing for 6,917 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Eason was a fourth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, seeing action in one game last season, going 2-of-5 for 25 yards and an interception.

“The first look at Drew, he’s really athletic, he’s really a confident athlete, you can see he’s got a lot of body control, he’s got quick feet, he’s got a quick arm, he’s got various ways he can release the football as his body’s in different positions,” Carroll added. “He’s got a real knack there. He’s got a strong arm, he can throw the ball a mile down the field. He compares to Geno, and Geno Smith has a great arm. He has a world-class arm, and all that. To match up with that, that’s saying a lot.” "All three of our guys have great arms. They can rip the ball around the field. We've had a full week of seeing these guys out there. They're really talented, arm talent-wise, so that's there. They're big, they're sharp, they move well."

Carroll went on to say that the quarterback group they have now will likely be the same one that opens the 2022 NFL season.

"I don't see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don't see that happening," Carroll said. "But we're certainly going to continue to be open to chances to help our club, and meanwhile we're just going to be battling and competing our tails off."