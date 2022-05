LONDON -- Sunday's 2-1 win over Leeds United was an advert for both the precocious and precarious nature of Arsenal's youth. The Gunners took another important step towards Champions League qualification with a vital victory, initially the product of their vibrancy and endeavour in capitalising on an appalling first half from their opponents before giving way to a needlessly nervy finale in which they almost blew a two-goal lead against 10 men.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO