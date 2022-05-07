ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Fred Savage fired from new ‘Wonder Years’ series amid misconduct allegations

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c01m0_0fWJvINe00

(NEXSTAR) – Fred Savage has been terminated from his role as executive producer and director of ABC’s “The Wonder Years,” according to multiple reports.

Savage, who starred as Kevin Arnold in the late-’80s/early-’90s series that inspired ABC’s 2021 revival, was accused of multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct, a representative for 20th Television told Deadline.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched,” the spokesperson told the outlet. “Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of ‘The Wonder Years.’”

An anonymous source cited by The Hollywood Reporter said Savage cooperated with the investigation.

Savage, 45, was an executive producer on the series and directed eight episodes. The show, which follows a middle-class Black family in ’60s, debuted in 2021. It has not yet been renewed for a second season.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

Savage had previously been accused of sexual misconduct on the set of the original “Wonder Years” series in 1993, along with his co-star Jason Hervey. A costume designer accused the two of verbal and physical harassment, which the two actors denied, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time. Alley Mills, who played the mother of Savage and Hervey’s characters on the series, later claimed the allegations were responsible, in part, for the show’s cancellation.

“When we shot the series finale … nobody knew whether or not ‘The Wonder Years’ was going to be renewed,” Mills told Yahoo in 2018. “And that’s because of a completely ridiculous sexual harassment suit that was going on against Fred Savage — who is, like, the least offensive, most wonderful, sweet human being that ever walked the face of the Earth.”

The lawsuit was ultimately settled out of court.

In 2018, Savage was also accused of harassment and assault on the set of the 2015 Fox series “The Grinder” by a former costumer designer. After an investigation, producers at 20th Century Fox Television said they found no evidence of wrongdoing on Savage’s part.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Three injured in Raytown comedy club shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Around 12:40 a.m. early Sunday morning, officers were called to the scene of a shooting at a Raytown comedy club. The club was located at 6151 Blue Ridge Blvd. Officers found one adult female shot when they arrived. The woman was said to be outside the establishment when she was shot. She […]
RAYTOWN, MO
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
MENTAL HEALTH
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alley Mills
Person
Fred Savage
Person
Jason Hervey
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wonder Years#Abc#20th Television#The Los Angeles Times
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy