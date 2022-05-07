Birmingham Police investigating woman shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide at 32nd Street SW and Beulah Avenue. According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, around 8:30 a.m. on May 7, BPD responded to a call of shots fired in...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a woman who they believe broke into her girlfriend’s home Wednesday, May 4. Sarah Sewell, 43, was arrested after officers were called to the 500 block of Crawford Lane for a report of one person shot. When officers arrived, they determined that Sewell had been shot in her […]
Jefferson County law enforcement officers thwarted a potential shooting at a funeral for a Birmingham homicide victim. Officials are now asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say tried to run over a police officer during the ordeal. The funeral for 19-year-old Davion Marcell Hickley,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead and another is suffering from life-threatening injuries after police said a landlord shot and killed a tenant and turned the gun on himself. Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriffs’ Office said that officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1700 […]
Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released a new video in the case of missing inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White. The video shows Vicky White at the counter of a hotel, the morning she allegedly helped Casey White escape the Lauderdale County Jail.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A 16-year-old has been identified as the person killed at the Liberty Parkway exit just off I-459. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jamie Monte Gibson. He was in the 10th grade at Huffman High School. First responders from Vestavia Hills and Birmingham were dispatched to...
The Tuscaloosa man was found guilty of murder on May 5. Limestone County investigators take another look at 2008 death. The playground is now handicap accessible and received new mulch, improved drainage, a new gazebo, and new pieces of playground equipment. Deadly stabbing in Tuscumbia. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
A Tennessee resident was killed in a crash in Limestone County Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man connected to the shooting in Toney Saturday night. one killed, two injured in Saturday shooting. Updated: 17 hours ago. One man was killed and the other two were...
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Several law enforcement agencies and a fire department in Jackson and DeKalb Counties in Alabama are mourning the loss of the grandson of a local fire chief. A post on the Powell Police Department's Facebook page says Powell Fire Department Chief Tim Garmon's grandson was...
A woman remains hospitalized in South Florida on Monday after she fell ill at a luxury Sandals resort in the Bahamas, where three other Americans died of unknown causes. The tragedy began Friday morning, when police were notified by hotel staff that three bodies were found in two separate villas at a resort on Great Exuma, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Sandals Resort confirmed in an emailed statement that the tourists were found dead at the all-inclusive adults-only Sandals Emerald Bay Resort.
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were called to a crash that killed two Grand Bay men. Layne G. Pierce, 24, and Sebastian S. Garcia, 52, were killed in a crash Wednesday, April 20, at Old Pascagoula Road in Mobile County. Investigators determined that the crash happened after Pierce’s […]
