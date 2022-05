New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones produced a solid rookie season in 2021 but nevertheless failed to earn a glowing public vote of confidence from team owner Robert Kraft in late March when Kraft said that "this year will be very telling" regarding Jones' development. It was then suggested earlier this month that Jones could be on a "short leash" this fall after New England spent a fourth-round draft pick on Western Kentucky signal-caller Bailey Zappe.

