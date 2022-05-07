ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Which current, former Penn State football players graduated this weekend?

By Greg Pickel
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago

It’s graduation weekend at Penn State, and numerous current and former Nittany Lion football players earned their diplomas.

Head coach James Franklin continued an annual tradition of taking a photo with as many members of the graduating class as possible. However, not everyone could make it for that. Ultimately, though, a full list was released.

Who was on it? We’ve rounded it up below.

Current Penn State players who earned their degrees

Four current members of the Penn State football progam donned their cap and gown to be conferred a degree over the weekend.

The list includes defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, kicker Jake Pinegar, punter Barney Amor, and medically-retired corner Jordan Miner.

Here’s what each was studied, per their Penn State bios:

  • Mustipher majored in journalism and “would like go into a career in broadcasting”
  • Amor “earned two degrees at Colgate University in sociology and educational studies” and was “working on a master’s in management and organizational leadership at Penn State.”
  • Pinegar majored “in health policy and administration.”
  • Miner majored in hospitality and management.

“Congratulations on this major accomplishment, you earned it!” Franklin wrote on Twitter.

“Enjoy this moment & continue to work hard, learn & grow every day. #WeAre proud!”

Chuck Losey, who is now the Lions’ head strength and conditioning coach, added this:

“Congratulations to these young men and their families. Looking [forward] to what the future holds for each of you.”

Numerous former Nittany Lions get their diplomas

Many former Penn State football players have now finished their undergraduate degrees at Penn State. All told, the list includes one of the most recognizable players of the James Franklin era in State College.

Current New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is now a Penn State graduate. So, too, is Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney and receiver Jahan Dotson, who missed practice to attend graduation with the backing of team head coach Ron Rivera.

“Many people in my family haven’t achieved this goal, so it’s pretty big for me and my family and it’s going to be a really cool moment,” Dotson told reporters.

“I was ready to skip graduation and be out here at practice, but he said it’s once in a million type of thing and he was all for me going. I hadn’t even thought of skipping practice until he brought that up.”

However, other former Nittany Lion football players have earned their diplomas. Ultimately, the list includes receivers Justin Weller and Henry Fessler, specialists Vlad Hilling and Rafael Checa, offensive lineman Kaleb Konigus, running back Noah Cain, receiver Daniel George, and receiver Benjamin Wilson.

More Penn State athletics graduation information

One hundred and forty-two Penn State student-athletes graduated at the end of the spring semester. In addition, 17 graduated back in the fall.

Here is some more info from the official athletic department announcement:

“All 31 teams have at least one Nittany Lion student-athletes with the intent to graduate. The football and men’s lacrosse programs lead the Penn State athletic department with 14 student-athletes each.

“Among the students who have expressed intent to graduate, is softball’s Claire Swedberg, who was selected as the Health and Human Development marshal for the college of biobehavioral health. Swedberg has a perfect 4.0 GPA and earned a Fulbright Grant to complete her master’s degree in Global Health at Maastricht University in the Netherlands beginning this fall. On the men’s side two-time NCAA Wrestling Champion Roman Bravo-Young will graduate.”

