Neighbors hope storm-smashed Family Dollar makes comeback

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Neighbors in a Mobile community hit by a tornado this week hope the Family Dollar can make a comeback. The store in Mobile’s “Down the Bay” community is special to a lot of people.

Branching out from the store you can still see the scars of Friday’s storm. Windows were boarded-up and a smashed windshield was found. Neighbors are wondering about this store.

“We’re going to miss that Family Dollar, the neighbors we love it at Family Dollar,” said Delores Parker who lives nearby. It’s in a neighborhood where having things within walking distance helps a lot.

“It’s just a well-needed place here and I understand it’s been here for a long time,” said neighbor Jimmy Felder. Others agree.

“We need a convenience store because a lot of older people live around here, I don’t know what we’re going to do. A lot of people don’t have vehicles and it’s convenient for a lot of people,” said neighbor Byron Banks. Cleanup continued at Greer’s Saturday morning with workers on the roof. All the debris that cluttered the roadway has been cleared away. Debris removal for the Family Dollar site may start mid-week.

