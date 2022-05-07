Baltimore seeks public input in redrawing of police districts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is now accepting permit applications for its dockless vehicle sharing program, in which residents are able to rent electric scooters and bikes to travel around town. Mobility company SPIN has already renewed its yearlong permit with the city, but permit applications for the remaining two available permits will be accepted from hopeful companies through May 20. Companies awarded a permit maintain, deploy, and are required to offer equitable access to electric scooters and bicycles. The city said it will score applicants to select companies that “will work to promote safety, maintain equitable access to vehicles, and excel in the service they provide to city communities.” An average of 100,000 trips are taken with dockless vehicles each month in Baltimore, the city said. The rewarded permits will become active on July 1, 2022, and expire in one year, with the possibility of a one-year extension, the city said. The permit application, permit rules, and more information can be viewed by visiting the Baltimore City Department of Transportation website. Lime, the world’s largest shared electric vehicle company, currently has a permit with Baltimore City but it is unclear if the company will renew that permit.

