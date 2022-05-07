ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore seeks public input in redrawing of police districts

By Bennett Leckrone
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Baltimore officials are seeking public feedback as they look to redraw longstanding police district lines for the first time in more than 50 years. The...

wtop.com

