Four children died in Wisconsin house fire
TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say four children died with their pets in a...www.wdio.com
TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say four children died with their pets in a...www.wdio.com
this is simply awful journalism. Rather than butcher and piece back a story... just shout have written anything at all. Literally left out any and all pertinent info. chk other outlets yall... there's alot to this story and alot more... and more quality.. info is online. Horrible situation altogether.
Comments / 14